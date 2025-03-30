Sheffield United are interested in signing Norwich City's Borja Sainz in the summer transfer window, whether they win promotion to the Premier League or not.

That's according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, with the Blades looking to add more firepower to their starting XI through the Spaniard, who is currently the Championship's top scorer with 17 goals.

Chris Wilder's side are now in control of the title race in the second tier after beating Coventry City 3-0 on Friday evening, before Leeds United were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Swansea City a day later, with Zan Vipotnik equalising in the 96th minute for the visitors.

Sheffield United now have a two-point lead over their Yorkshire rivals and Burnley, with only goal difference separating the Whites and the Clarets with seven games to go.

Sheffield United show interest in Norwich City's Borja Sainz

It's been an excellent year for the Blades, and as per Nixon's report, they are keen to add to their squad once this campaign comes to an end, even if they are not playing in the top flight in the 2025/26 season.

Sainz could be one of the first signings that they make this summer, with Wilder keen to add more goals to his team's game. Sheffield United's American owners are willing to submit a strong bid for the Norwich ace, who will enter the final year of his contract at Carrow Road once 2024/25 comes to an end.

The Canaries could be forced into a position where they have to sell if he does not show a willing desire to extend his current deal, and the South Yorkshire outfit could capitalise on this quickly.

The report has also stated that the Blades are happy to pay over £10m for Sainz, whose side picked up an incredibly important 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on Saturday at home; however, they are currently a little bit away from submitting an eight-figure bid for the Spaniard.

Nevertheless, Sheffield United's interest is not reliant on whether they see out their promotion or not, and Wilder is willing to take a risk on signing him for the Championship, following an incredible campaign for Norwich.

Sheffield United need a little bit more firepower

While they have matched the number of goals scored by those in and around them in the play-off places, the Blades have found the back of the net 22 fewer times than Leeds, and they will want to bring in more players to help close that gap in the summer.

Sainz can help them do that, with his ability to score a range of goals in a variety of scenarios helping to keep Norwich in with a chance of finishing in the play-offs.

However, that is very much an outside chance currently, and the 24-year-old may have one eye on an exit to the Premier League if he is unable to help the Canaries finish in the top six.

Sheffield United could be one of those sides who make the leap to the top flight, and he would be a significant signing for the left flank.

Borja Sainz Norwich City Championship stats 2024/25 (FotMob) Appearances (starts) 34 (34) Minutes played 3015 Goals (assists) 17 (4) xG 13.28 Shots (on target) 106 (46) Pass accuracy 79.4% Chances created 42 Dribble success 45.1% Touches (in opposition box) 1,607 (164) *Stats correct as of 30/03/2025

He is at an excellent age to continue his development, and the addition of him into Wilder's starting XI would only be a positive.