It would be fair to say that the last few months have been incredibly busy for Sheffield United.

Not only did the Blades secure promotion to the Premier League, and reach an FA Cup final, they did so with constant goings-on behind the scenes regarding a takeover of the club.

Indeed, since February, the Blades and their supporters have had to deal with constant speculation.

First, it was Dozy Mmbuosi who was the man reportedly set to take over.

His interest first appeared months ago, but by April, after a lack of progress had been made on the deal, the club moved on without him.

Since then, though, with the club's promotion to the Premier League secure, there has been further interest in the Blades.

Below, we've taken a look at everything we know so far, and the latest news on the matter.

Who are Sheffield United's prospective new buyers?

A few weeks ago, an unnamed US consortium was linked with the club by an exclusive report in the Telegraph.

That investment group were said to be based in Silicon Valley, and had appointed an English-based technical advisor to liaise over any potential deal, as per YorkshireLive.

In recent days, though, another party has been credited with an interest in investing at Bramall Lane.

Indeed, as per the Daily Mail, 777 Partners are determined to buy a Premier League club, with West Ham and indeed Sheffield United potential options for them.

Sheffield United will play in the Premier League next season after winning promotion from the Championship in 2022/23.

This comes after the company failed in a bid to take over Everton last week.

As per Daily Mail sources, 777 Partners are interested in a full takeover of a club, or acquiring a majority stake in one, as opposed to any minority investment.

What is the latest regarding Sheffield United's takeover?

With the news regarding 777 Partners' potential interest in buying Sheffield United emerging just a few days ago, naturally, there have been few updates on the matter since.

However, news has surfaced regarding some of the group's other sporting investments.

The Star have recently revealed that the Miami based investment company already have stakes in a number of football clubs.

These include Italian side Genoa, Belgian outfit Standard Liege, Spanish club Sevilla, and Brazilian outfit Vasco de Gama.

There is no doubt more information to come in the future, but what the above does show is that 777 Partners have a background in investing in sport, which could not be said for Dozy Mmbuosi, for example.

Ideally, any takeover of the club would be completed soon, giving the club the summer to prepare for life back in the top flight.

However, it remains to be seen if 777 Partners submit an official bid, and indeed how long that could potentially take to go through.