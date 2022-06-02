Sheffield United takeover update emerges

Henry Mauriss’ period of exclusivity at Sheffield United has now lapsed, with the English Football League (EFL) still unsatisfied with regards his potential takeover, as per The Athletic.

Although the EFL declined to publicly comment on the issue, The Athletic state that they have learned that the organisation do not believe that they are in possession of the ‘relevant materials’ from Mauriss that would allow them to properly scrutinise and approve his takeover at Bramall Lane.

Any takeover in the EFL is subject to the organisation’s owners’ and directors’ test.

This test, as per the EFL, is designed to “protect the image and integrity of The League and its competitions, the well-being of the Clubs, and the interests of all of the stakeholders in those Clubs, by preventing anyone who is subject to a ‘Disqualifying Condition’ being involved in or influencing the management or administration of a Club”.

Interestingly, The Athletic state that Mauriss has told them that he has “provided evidence of sufficient resources already, which has led the EFL to proceed with the remainder of its normal fit and proper examinations”.

Sources close to Mauriss say that his legal and financial teams are continuing to work on the deal, as per The Athletic report.

Mauriss is trying to acquire the club from its’ current owner, the Saudi Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, who has held a 100% stake at Bramall Lane since 2019.

This certainly sounds as though it could linger on for a while.

Mauriss is suggesting that the EFL have everything they need to make their decision, however, The Athletic’s sources within the organisation are clearly suggesting otherwise.

That leaves the takeover at somewhat of an impasse at present.

Mauriss’ previous attempt to buy an English club, Newcastle United, was also a drawn out saga, which ultimately did not result in the American acquiring the club.

Perhaps then, his proposed takeover of Sheffield United is not set for a quick conclusion this summer.