Highlights Osula's move to Newcastle could jeopardise Sheffield United's takeover deal, causing potential funding issues.

Prospective owners see Osula as a future asset, but selling him could stall or cancel the takeover.

Offloading Osula for £10m upfront poses a risk of losing the takeover, impacting the club's financial future.

Will Osula's proposed move to Newcastle United could have a detrimental effect on the ongoing takeover deal at Bramall Lane, which supporters are keen to see finalised sooner rather than later.

This is according to a recent reveal from The Sun's Alan Nixon, who claims the deal that could see Osula join Eddie Howe's side may add significant difficulty to the completion of United's takeover.

The two clubs are both reportedly expecting the deal to be completed as per Mike McGrath of the Telegraph, while Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has additionally reported that discussions are ongoing pertaining to an initial alongside further add-on clauses.

United have been in locked in takeover dialogue with an undisclosed California-based capital investment fund across the summer, although they've still been able to make a series of promising signings to date in the form of Harrison Burrows, Kieffer Moore and Callum O'Hare.

A whole host of players have departed the red side of the Steel City, however, and Osula appears poised to depart the club in the coming weeks too. The 21-year-old forward has made 31 appearances for the Blades, scoring three times.

Will Osula claim involving Sheffield United takeover

Osula's advancing move to St James' Park threatens to impose severe difficulty on United's ongoing takeover. Nixon has reported that Newcastle's current offer has been accepted by the Blades because it helps to free up funds to bolster the squad further, although the prospective owners are said to be against a sale for Osula.

Nixon's report claims they envisage the Danish frontman as a player for the future, so there may be understandable division if he's sold. It's believed that the ownership group have been operating in an advisory role for United, assisting them on both targets and player sales.

However, what will worry supporters most is Nixon's claim that the sale of Osula would provide the Blades' hierarchy with the necessary funds to stall or even cancel the deal altogether, which would arrive as a significant blow less than a week from their season opener away to Preston North End on Friday evening.

Sheffield United's Will Osula, takeover situation is difficult

The latest state of play is very much a catch-22 situation; £10m upfront for Osula would appear to be remarkable business given he's done precious little to date in his senior career, but then they'd run the risk of seeing the takeover fall through and such a scenario must be avoided at all costs.

Will Osula's career stats across all competitions, as per FotMob Season Club Division Appearances Goals 2021/22 Sheffield United Championship 5 0 2022/23 Derby County (loan), Sheffield United League One, Championship 23 5 2023/24 Sheffield United Premier League 24 3

A fresh takeover and the cash injection it would bring would help United to be financially sustainable from here on in, along with potentially offering an added financial boost to their promotion hopes too. It's sorely needed, of course, although there could well be some factions of frustration if they're unable to offload Osula.

The striker is still young and can develop in the future, as the prospective new owners are aware of, but he's yet to kick on and you do have to wonder whether the money they could receive from Newcastle could be of much greater benefit instead of persisting with him.

For now at least, supporters will be keeping their fingers crossed that the takeover can finally be completed in the near future without further bumps in the road.