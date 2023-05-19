Nigerian businessman Dozy Mmobuosi has claimed that he's managed to revive his bid to take control of Sheffield United, speaking in an interview with Arise News.

It looked as though the Blades and current owner Prince Abdullah were going to move on from the Nigerian after the latter failed to get a takeover deal over the line despite having months to do so.

His period of exclusivity also ended, allowing Prince Abdullah to engage in negotiations with other parties if he wished to.

With this, it would have been easy for Mmobuosi to withdraw from the race and find an alternative club to purchase, but he has remained determined to try and take control of United, a team he has seemingly gained an attachment to after visiting the city.

Competition for Dozy Mmobuosi

The Telegraph have claimed that a Silicon Valley consortium are interested in buying the Blades - and this interest from elsewhere comes as no real surprise considering Paul Heckingbottom's side have recently been promoted back to the Premier League.

Prince Abdullah is keen to offload the club quickly though and this is why the US-based consortium will need to try and get a deal over the line as fast as possible.

The Blades' owner isn't the only obstacle they face in their quest to get a deal over the line though, with the investors also needing to get the green light from either the EFL or the Premier League to take control of the club.

What did Dozy Mmobuosi say?

Speaking to Arise News earlier this week, the Nigerian said (via the Sheffield Star): "Just like any other transaction, things can happen, But in the last week, we have been talking and we’ve come to a conclusion now and the deal is ongoing.

"This transaction started in December of last year and I made commitments and substantial deposits that made sure the club survived that very turbulent season.

"Now they’re in the Premier League nothing stops me from taking over the club."

Should Sheffield United focus on Dozy Mmobuosi again?

The Blades can't afford to have Mmobuosi at the top of their priority list again because Prince Abdullah wants to sell the club reasonably quickly.

He's said quite a lot in the media - but he hasn't managed to back up these words with action and considering he had months to try and get a deal done - the fact he hasn't is a major disappointment.

Perhaps the Silicon Valley investors will be able to get the green light from everyone concerned and at this stage, that would probably be the best outcome because Mmobuosi has failed to do what's been required.

The latter can't have any complaints if he misses out because he's had a decent amount of time to seal a deal.

If he can force his way to the front of the queue and actually officially take control of the club, then good luck to him.

But until that happens, not many people will be taking him seriously.