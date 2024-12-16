The takeover of Sheffield United appears to be done and dusted, according to BBC Sheffield's Rob Staton.

The Blades have reportedly been in takeover talks with an American consortium since May. Now, as we approach the end of 2024, it has been reported that all the documents have been signed, and the club is finally on the brink of having new owners.

COH Sports will be the new majority shareholders at Bramall Lane as current head Prince Abdullah prepares to finally cut ties with United.

The group, who are led by Ohio-based businessmen Steve Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy, have had to get over a lot of hurdles and jump through many hoops to get to this point, but they have finally achieved what they had so desired.

10 days ago, United's chairman, Yusuf Giansiracusa, released a statement confirming that the bidding group had gained approval from the EFL and added that they would update supporters over the coming days. Now, an announcement doesn't feel too far away.

More to follow...