There have been conflicting reports regarding what the state of play is regarding Dozy Mmobuosi's takeover attempt of Sheffield United.

However, one thing is clear to see. The Nigerian businessman is yet to get the green light to take control of the Blades with his £115m deal still needing to be ratified by the EFL, who have "beefed up" their checks in recent times to ensure any potential future owners of clubs in the Championship, League One and League Two are fit and proper.

This delay, however, may be disrupting the Blades' plans for the summer with takeover uncertainty and their transfer embargo potentially set to be a problem for United's recruitment team unless they have clarity regarding these factors very shortly.

Paul Heckingbottom will be desperate to have appropriate targets lined up for the summer - but they may not be able to make a positive start to the window unless they can get this takeover over the line - with the club's financial situation described as "delicate" under current owner Prince Abdullah.

Dozy Mmobuosi's talks

The Star have reported that Mmobuosi has engaged in talks with the EFL in an attempt to resolve any further issues or questions they have regarding his attempted purchase, something that will have been seen as a positive by many.

However, that seemingly hasn't sped up the takeover process and that's a slight concern considering this saga has dragged on for months now, with his identity being revealed during the early stages of February.

His takeover attempt seems to have been ongoing since December though and as of yet, he is yet to have his deal sanctioned.

In further worrying news, The Star have claimed that there hasn't been as much progress regarding this deal in recent times, contrary to other reports with The Times believing that things are progressing well and that no issues have arisen so far.

What did Dozy Mmobuosi say to a BBC journalist?

Speaking in an interview with BBC reporter Osasu Obayiuwana, Mmobuosi claimed that his takeover deal would be going ahead.

He also revealed that he expected to be able to answer any further questions from the EFL regarding his bid without any issues - a promising update for the Blades' supporters who will want to see this saga come to an end sooner rather than later.

Whether these outcomes actually happen remains to be seen, with the Nigerian businessman informing people on a Tingo call that he was hoping to announce positive news on the takeover "very soon".