It has been an excellent season for Sheffield United on the pitch.

The Blades look almost certain to be promoted to the Premier League and will confirm their top flight return with a win against West Bromwich Albion at Bramall Lane on Wednesday night.

United currently sit four points clear of third-placed Luton Town with four games remaining, while they also have two games in hand on the Hatters.

Paul Heckingbottom also led his side to the FA Cup semi-finals, exiting the competition following a spirited display in the 3-0 defeat to Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday.

But off the pitch, events have been less positive and there continues to be frustration over the delay to the club's proposed takeover by Dozy Mmobuosi.

What is the latest?

Mmobuosi had a bid to buy the club accepted in December, but there has been little progress since then.

Concerns over Mmobuosi's takeover emerged in February, with the Daily Mail reporting that the value of Mmobuosi's company Tingo had dropped by 94% in a year, raising questions about the actual wealth of the businessman.

Mmobuosi has been under investigation by the EFL since then and he has yet to be given the green light to complete the deal.

The takeover is now looking increasingly unlikely with Yorkshire Live reporting on Wednesday that the Blades are now moving on from Mmobuosi as they begin planning for what seems set to be a Premier League campaign next season.

Mmobuosi has reportedly failed to keep up a number of agreements with current owner Prince Abdullah, while his exclusivity period has now expired, meaning the Blades' hierarchy are no longer waiting for him as attention turns to the summer transfer window.

Heckingbottom said last week that he is planning for life under the club's current regime as he looks towards next season.

"It's nothing to do with us, we are not letting it [become a distraction]," Heckingbottom told Yorkshire Live.

"It's a distraction that we have to answer questions on it but it's not my football club, not my money and not me buying it. I am an employee and that's as far as it goes.

"What will be will be. I am sure if there are any updates I will get told about it and if they don't see fit we will carry on.

"Going into the close of the season and the start of next season we need to be having dialogue and discussions and that's probably the only impact it has when there are different kinds of scenarios that may happen.

"But myself and Stephen [Bettis] have spoken a lot and it's really clear on how we are going to approach it. All I can do is approach it with Prince Abdullah and our current ownership now and we go for it and have a plan for whichever league we end up in."

Is it likely to happen?

After the latest update, it now seems increasingly unlikely that Mmobuosi will complete his takeover.

While that will undoubtedly be frustrating for Blades fans, it is essential that all the necessary checks are completed and the continual delays have been a cause for concern which raise significant doubts over whether Mmobuosi is a suitable owner.

The positive for the Blades is that their transfer embargo has now been lifted, which will now allow Heckingbottom to properly plan for the Premier League next season.

However, the question mark is whether Heckingbottom will be backed by the current regime with the level of investment required to allow his side to be competitive in the top flight.