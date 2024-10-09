A broad agreement is in place for the sale of Sheffield United to a consortium involving US businessman Steve Rosen, although there are still some hurdles to overcome before it’s finalised.

It’s no secret that current owner Prince Abdullah is open to selling the Blades, and there has been constant speculation over the past months about whether a deal would be complete, with the saga frustrating many fans who want clarity on the situation.

Whilst there’s still no definitive answer on whether a takeover will go through, the Sheffield Star provided a more encouraging update on how it’s playing out.

Sheffield United takeover latest

That’s after they revealed that the 'broad framework' of the deal is in place, although they went on to explain how the structure and figures involved in the deal have now changed.

There had been an expectation that English duo Tom Page and Dominic Hughes would be heavily involved, but that isn't the case anymore, with the duo now not part of the process.

Instead, the report says that Rosen will take a more central role as the face of the consortium, and it's thought that an associate of the Ohio businessman watched on as the Blades beat Luton Town 2-0 last time out, which was seen as a sign that progress is being made in the background.

Even so, there are still obstacles to overcome before this is signed and sealed, with the update stating that the EFL are seeking a guarantee that any shortfall Sheffield United may encounter by not winning promotion this season is covered - and that is 'close' to being sorted.

Therefore, it's certainly one to monitor over the coming weeks as fans wait for more concrete developments from the club.

Sheffield United’s off-field situation is not causing distractions

This is obviously a positive step for the Blades, as the reality is that Prince Abdullah wants out of the club, so they need a sale to go through if they are to progress in the years to come.

But, right now, they’re doing very well, and all credit for that has to go to Wilder and the team, who are totally focused on football and not letting any distractions creep in.

Championship Table Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 9 10 19 2 Sheffield United 9 9 19 3 Burnley 9 10 18 4 West Brom 9 6 17 5 Leeds United 9 8 16 6 Watford 9 0 16 7 Norwich City 9 6 15 8 Blackburn Rovers 9 4 15

After a huge summer turnover of players, there was a sense of intrigue as to how Sheffield United would do this season, but they have been superb.

They are yet to taste defeat, and without a two-point deduction, they would be sitting outright at the top of the league. There is a real spirit and togetherness in the group, and Wilder has found a formula that makes them very hard to play against.

So, it’s a good time for Sheffield United, who return to action on October 18 with a huge game against rivals Leeds United at Elland Road.