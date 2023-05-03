It has been an excellent season for Sheffield United on the pitch this campaign.

The Blades have secured promotion back to the Premier League after a two-year absence, while they also reached the FA Cup semi-finals, losing 3-0 to Manchester City after a spirited display at Wembley.

Paul Heckingbottom will now begin preparations for the top flight, but he is working against a backdrop of uncertainty with the club's proposed takeover looking increasingly unlikely.

What is the latest news on Sheffield United's takeover?

Businessman Dozy Mmobuosi had a bid to buy the club accepted in December, but there has been little progress since then.

Concerns over Mmobuosi's takeover emerged in February, with the Daily Mail reporting that the value of Mmobuosi's company Tingo had dropped by 94% in a year, raising questions about his actual wealth.

Mmobuosi has been under investigation by the EFL since then and he has yet to be given the green light to complete the deal.

Yorkshire Live reported last week that the Blades are now moving on from Mmobuosi as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

Mmobuosi has reportedly failed to keep up a number of agreements with current owner Prince Abdullah, while his exclusivity period has now expired, meaning the Blades' hierarchy are no longer waiting for him as attention turns to the summer transfer window.

However, Mmobuosi tweeted that he has "categorically not" withdrawn his bid to buy the club and he is working to reach a "positive outcome".

Prince Abdullah confirmed after the club's promotion last week that he still intends to sell the club, but while revealing that the deal with Mmobuosi was "not off", he did admit that it is now "unlikely".

What has Paul Heckingbottom said about Sheffield United's takeover situation?

Heckingbottom issued a warning that the club will fall behind their rivals if the takeover situation is not resolved soon, admitting he fears it could impact on their summer plans.

"We need it now; that's too long," Heckingbottom told The Star. "We've got to do it now. I wanted to have been speaking to the players last week. As soon as Wednesday [when promotion was confirmed] was done. There are conversations now.

"I want to be speaking to them and in my eyes, it's simple. We know where we stand now, so let's work with that.

"If someone bought the club, or investment or whatever, and it increased our capability, then that's fine. We'll spend that. But at the minute we'll work with what we've got, otherwise we are going to fall behind."