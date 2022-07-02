Sheffield United take transfer stance on Olympiacos bid for 25-year-old

Greek top-tier side Olympiacos’ bid for Max Lowe has fallen below Sheffield United’s current valuation of the 25-year-old, according to an update from the Sheffield Star.

The Blades may be willing to keep the former Nottingham Forest loanee at Bramall Lane with Paul Heckingbottom’s side potentially offering the left wing-back a new deal.

This is despite the 44-year-old already having Rhys Norrington-Davies and Enda Stevens as other options on the left, potentially giving United too many options in this position if the former doesn’t switch to a more central position.

Forest, who saw him shine at the City Ground last term and submitted a bid in January to try and secure his services for the long term, are believed to have retained their interest in the 25-year-old despite seeing him suffer two severe injury setbacks during the 2021/22 campaign.

However, they are currently not planning an imminent bid for the 25-year-old despite Olympiacos’ offer, with the Greek outfit’s offer being revealed by Football Insider yesterday morning.

According to The Star though, their valuation of the ex-Derby County man is lower than what the Blades want for his services, with the latter thought to be holding out for more than £5m after seeing him shine in the East Midlands last term.

The Verdict:

The Blades’ stance is fascinating because although he could be a long-term option for the Blades, it would surely make sense to let go of Lowe if a suitable offer comes in.

In fairness, there’s a chance Norrington-Davies could play at centre-back, Lowe starts at wing-back and Stevens is dropped to the bench, with Heckingbottom potentially wanting to freshen things up and look to the future.

The Blades’ boss will want funds to spend though and with the 44-year-old seemingly keen to keep hold of Sander Berge, cashing in on Lowe instead could give him a bit extra to spend in the transfer market.

Considering Forest’s interest, it would be a surprise to see him make the move to Greece instead because there’s every chance he could be back in the English top flight in the next couple of years, with the Reds or his current side.

After failing to make much of an impact in the Premier League last time out, he will surely be hungry to put that right and this is why Olympiacos may not land him, even if a bid is eventually accepted.