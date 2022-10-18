Sheffield United take late action in a bid to hand Paul Heckingbottom selection boost vs Coventry

Sheffield United have appealed the red card given to keeper Wes Foderingham in the dramatic draw to Blackpool on Saturday, boss Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed.

The 31-year-old was dismissed after the game along with Seasiders forward Shayne Lavery for violent conduct, meaning he would be set for a three-game ban, which would start against Coventry City tomorrow night.

However, the Blades are still hopeful that the stopper will be involved, as Heckingbottom confirmed to the Yorkshire Post that they have contested the decision, with a verdict expected this evening at some point.

“I think on the basis of the classification of violent conduct. I’m not privy to what Blackpool have put, but it doesn’t happen if Wes doesn’t get grabbed.

“They’ve got hold of each other, there’s no punches or contact with the face and there was no provocation. Lavery is trying to pull Wes out of the way. It looks worse than it is.”

If Foderingham does miss the next three games then Adam Davies is sure to come into the XI for the games against the Sky Blues, Norwich and West Brom.

The verdict

You can understand why the two clubs have appealed the decision because whilst it caused pushing and shoving at the end, it didn’t seem that bad.

Of course, the referee had a tough afternoon as it was a very hard game to ref and he obviously felt they had crossed the line.

So, it will be interesting to see what happens but Heckingbottom will be keen to have Foderingham available as he has been very good this season and is a key player for the side.

