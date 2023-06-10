Sheffield United are believed to be keeping tabs on Norwich City centre-back Andrew Omobamidele, according to the Sheffield Star.

The Blades are currently on the prowl for some additions as they look to make the signings needed to give themselves the best chance of remaining afloat in the Premier League for more than one season.

Their squad may have been more than sufficient for the Championship - but it will be a big step up to the top flight for United and they have lost some key players since the end of the season - with James McAtee and Tommy Doyle returning to Manchester City.

Some experienced figures including Billy Sharp and Enda Stevens have also been released - and those departures, along with their promotion, have given the Blades plenty of work to be getting on with this summer.

Sheffield United's centre-back situation

Ciaran Clark is another loanee who has left the club since the end of last term, so he will certainly need to be replaced.

It doesn't look as though there's a way back for Jack O'Connell either, with the defender being released on the expiration of his contract in South Yorkshire. It remains to be seen whether he can make a full recovery or not.

Kyron Gordon will also make an exit after being released - and it will be interesting to see whether Rhys Norrington-Davies takes up a central role or plays at wing-back next term.

Regardless of which position he plays in, a new central defender should certainly be a priority signing for United, who also need to address other areas including their midfield.

Would Andrew Omobamidele be a good signing for Sheffield United?

The 20-year-old has already impressed at a first-team level and you can understand why the Blades would want him, because he's a promising young player who will only get better.

If the likes of him and Anel Ahmedhodzic can be retained at Bramall Lane, United could be a solid outfit for years to come, although it's unclear how the Norwich man would cope with the step up to the top flight.

But he's a player that could be sold on for a sizeable amount in the future, something that would allow Paul Heckingbottom's side to spend more in the transfer market following his potential sale.

It just remains to be seen whether the Blades can afford to lure him away from Carrow Road within their current budget.