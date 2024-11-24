Sheffield United midfielder Sydie Peck has praised his team and the travelling fans following the club's 2-2 away draw at Coventry City.

He dished out this praise on X, sending a message to those who made the journey from Sheffield for the early kick-off on Saturday.

United were the favourites heading into this game, with the club sitting in the promotion mix despite starting the season on -2 points.

And it was the visitors who struck first at the Coventry Building Society Arena, with Tyrese Campbell having the simple task of firing the ball into the back of the net following Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's low cross.

But Coventry were level in the 22nd minute, with Norman Bassette scoring his first senior goal for his side to level up the game.

Rak-Sakyi put the visitors back into the lead 12 minutes later, but the Sky Blues were given a lifeline just before half-time, with Anel Ahmedhodzic reacting badly to a comment from Bassette and being shown a straight red card.

It took until the 80th minute for the hosts to find an equaliser, with Bobby Thomas delivering it, but it was a contribution that allowed the home team to take a valuable point away from what was a tough game.

The Blades, meanwhile, will see this game as a wasted opportunity, with league leaders Sunderland also dropping points on Saturday.

League One table (1st-3rd) (As of November 24th, 2024) P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 16 14 32 2 Sheffield United 16 12 32 3 Burnley 16 13 30 4 Leeds United 15 15 29

With 11 players, they may have been victorious in this game, but Ahmedhodzic's moment of madness was always going to make it more difficult for United to hold on to all three points.

The Sky Blues will probably see this as a better point, even though they had a man advantage for half the game, with every point valuable for the Sky Blues as they look to stay above the drop zone and fire themselves up the Championship table.

Sydie Peck issues message to Sheffield United fans after Coventry City clash

Peck, who started in midfield in the absence of Oli Arblaster and played the full game, took to X to share his thoughts after yesterday's competitive clash in the Midlands.

He posted: "Tough game going down to 10 men, stuck together and didn’t give up. Thank you for the support! 👊🏼"

The 20-year-old has grown a close connection to supporters since his rise to the first team - and he will be hoping to shine in the coming months as he looks to win as much game time as possible.

Sydie Peck will be hoping to see Sheffield United maintain their momentum

Saturday's result hasn't really halted United's momentum.

They may have been gutted to have missed out on three points, but a draw is better than coming away with nothing and they did fairly well, considering they were down to 10 men for the second half.

If they can follow this result up with wins in the coming weeks, this draw will look better than it currently does, and that extra point could end up making all the difference at the end of the season.

Peck, who has come in for Arblaster, has a very important job alongside Vini Souza.

If the pair can perform well together, it could be crucial for United in their quest to seal a Premier League return at the first time of asking.