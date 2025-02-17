This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sheffield United's bid for promotion was strengthened on Saturday afternoon as they ran out 1-0 winners away to relegation-threatened Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Anel Ahmedhodzic's 79th minute goal proved to be the difference between the two sides in Bedfordshire, sending the Blades to the top of the Championship table with Leeds United not facing Sunderland until Monday evening.

The South Yorkshire outfit now have a five-point gap to third place Burnley, and after months of the top four being tightly packed together, breathing space is slowly starting to open between the top two and the Clarets and Black Cats.

It's been an excellent season for Sheffield United and despite losing their captain, Oliver Arblaster, to injury earlier in the campaign, they have continued to push for promotion and they have another young star to thank for his contribution.

Verdict made on Sydie Peck's impact at Sheffield United

Not much was known of Sydie Peck when he made his way into the first team on a full-time basis this season, having made his debut for the club in the Premier League at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

However, he has been superb for the Blades and his lack of experience at this level has not been an issue for him so far. With 29 Championship appearances to his name, Chris Wilder has relied on the 20-year-old to fill the hole left by Arblaster and he has done so excellently.

Football League World has asked their Sheffield United Fan Pundit, Jimmy from Blades Ramble, how excited are supporters about the midfielder's future?

He told FLW: "Very, very excited is the short answer.

"This lad has been the silver lining to come out of a terrible Arblaster injury, but what an impact he has had. He’s just got better and better and his influence has grown throughout the season.

"He wouldn't have expected to play anywhere near the amount of first team football this season that he has done, nor was it planned that he would. I think he was going to be slowly integrated into the first team this year and kept in and around the squad making sporadic appearances off the bench."

Jimmy continued: "But he's had to put a real shift in, and he's taken that responsibility on. He's grabbed his opportunity with both hands and he's become one of our key players this season. He's got better and better as the season has gone on and he embodies everything there is about being a Sheffield United player.

"He’s everything that supporters want to see. He’s tough in the tackle, he's committed, he's determined with everything he does all over the pitch. His effort levels are through the roof and his ability can match that as well.

"So, we're really excited about Peck, and he can be as good as he wants to be. Hopefully it's in the red and white shirt of Sheffield United."

Peck's future is extremely bright

Peck has been excellent for the Blades over the course of this season and since making his first start against Derby County in September, he has come on leaps and bounds.

He registered his first assist for the club against Middlesbrough last week in a 3-1 win at Bramall Lane, but his discipline in holding midfield has been spectacular and he has learned a lot from Vini Souza.

Sydie Peck Sheffield United stats (FotMob)* Appearances (starts) 29 (20) Minutes played 1853 Goals (assists) 0 (1) xG 1.11 Shots (on target) 17 (4) Pass accuracy 83.1% Tackle success 50% Duel success 50.3% Recoveries 85 *Stats correct as of 17/02/2025

Playing regular first team football has been a huge benefit for Peck and he has helped fill the void that was left by Arblaster following his injury.

Sheffield United have another young star on their hands and Wilder has been excellent in offering him the opportunity to help take charge of the midfield with Premier League football in sight once again.