Sheffield United's Sydie Peck has been praised for his big impact on their promotion push this season, with the midfielder backed to reach the Premier League with the club.

The 20-year-old joined the Blades from Arsenal in 2021, and he has progressed through the academy over the years, as well as having a loan spell at Oldham Athletic.

Peck made his Sheffield United debut in December 2023 when they were in the Premier League, but it was thought he would have to wait for his opportunities on a consistent basis.

Sydie Peck becomes key Sheffield United player

However, he has been a regular under Chris Wilder this season, playing 35 games as Sheffield United lead the Championship with seven games to go.

So, when asked by FLW about which youngster he is most excited about at the club, it’s no surprise fan pundit Jimmy identified Peck, as he heaped praise on the way he has grasped the chance that came his way.

“The talent we’re all excited about has come out of nowhere this season is Sydie Peck. He has absolutely grabbed his chance with both hands this season, he has got better and better as it has gone on.

“He had to fill in for Ollie Arblaster, who unfortunately went down injured before Christmas, and he has now been out for the season, but Peck has taken the load on his shoulders.

“We’ve had injury problems in the centre of midfield all season, but thankfully we strengthened in January, but we were very reliant on Sydie leading into the Christmas period - and he shone. He took that opportunity and ran with it, getting more influential as the campaign went on.

“So, I’m delighted he has signed a new contract, and hopefully he will be playing Premier League football for Sheffield United next season.”

Sydie Peck has the potential to become a Premier League regular

There’s a lot of talent at Bramall Lane, with Wilder and the recruitment team having done a fine job at building a successful Sheffield United side.

Championship Table (as of 1/4/25) Team P GD Pts 1 Sheffield United 39 27 83 2 Leeds United 39 51 81 3 Burnley 39 42 81

With that in mind, Peck may be overlooked by some observers, with the likes of Michael Cooper, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Vini Souza and Gus Hamer among those who attract attention.

However, Peck has had a massive role to play, with Arblaster’s injury meaning he had to step up - but he managed to do it.

Given his age, it has been a brilliant first full season in professional football for the youngster, and it shows he has a great temperament, to go with a lot of ability.