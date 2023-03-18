Sheffield United could be without Daniel Jebbison for tomorrow's FA Cup quarter-final with Blackburn Rovers, with the striker carrying a knock out of Wednesday night's 2-1 win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Paul Heckingbottom's side moved six points clear of Middlesbrough in the race for automatic promotion midweek, with goals from James McAtee and Tommy Doyle securing a crucial win up in Sunderland.

That's lifted spirits further heading into Sunday's clash with Blackburn, with an FA Cup semi-final and trip to Wembley the prize for the winner.

However, it appears that Jebbison might be in a race against time to get himself fit for that game, having come off on 70 minutes against Sunderland. Heckingbottom has revealed that the striker took a knock in the first-half and was unable to train on Friday.

"The only one who took anything was Jebbo," Heckingbottom said, as quoted from the club's official YouTube channel.

"He felt something after that tackle he suffered in the first-half. He’s not been on the grass today, so we will see how he is tomorrow."

Jebbison, 19, has made 14 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring twice. One of those goals came in the FA Cup third round win over Millwall, whilst the striker was also sent-off in the initial fourth-round tie with Wrexham for violent conduct.

Oli McBurnie, Billy Sharp and Iliman Ndiaye offer Heckingbottom alternatives in the attacking unit if Jebbison doesn't make tomorrow's game.

Despite sweating on the teenager's fitness, though, there was better news on McAtee, who played 80 minutes at Sunderland and appeared to be struggling.

"It was cramp," Heckingbottom stated. "He just cramped up so he will be fine, fit and available."

Sheffield United have beaten Millwall, Wrexham (in a replay) and Tottenham to tee up this FA Cup quarter-final with fellow Championship side Blackburn. The Blades beat Rovers 3-0 at Bramall Lane in August but lost 1-0 at Ewood Park just a matter of weeks ago.

The Verdict

Whilst Heckingbottom will want a fully fit squad in an ideal world, it's not a massive issue if Jebbison is unavailable.

McBurnie's body can be pushed with the international break on the horizon, with Sharp and Ndiaye two quality final third options to go with him.

Having that option to change the game from the bench with Jebbison's athletic frame would be useful, yet this is a huge game and requires Heckingbottom's best side. Your gut feeling is that, whether Jebbison is fit or not, it's an afternoon for McBurnie and Ndiaye.

