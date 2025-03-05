This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Compared to the position they were in last summer, it is fair to say that Sheffield United have defied expectations to put themselves right in the mix for an immediate return to the Premier League.

With a number of stalwarts leaving Bramall Lane, and limited funds in the kitty to replace them, Chris Wilder looked to have his work cut out in building a squad capable of pushing towards the top of the table, especially off the back of a wretched campaign in the top flight.

The Blades scrimped and saved to bring a number of quality players into the club, and now look well set to compete for a place in the top two between now and the end of the season, having been one of the leading pack for the majority of the year.

But of the players in the squad, who has surprised the most? We put it to Football League World’s United fan pundit Jimmy from Blades Ramble to pick his standout performers of the season so far.

Vini Souza praised after Sheffield United turnaround season

Vini Souza wasn’t the most popular man in the Steel City during that season in the Premier League, with the Brazilian falling foul of the Bramall Lane crowd for his attitude at times, while his performances weren’t always exemplary either.

While there were rumours abounding of a move away last summer, the midfielder has knuckled down to help the Blades compete at the top end of the Championship this season, and has set the standard with his displays in the middle of the park.

No other player in red and white had made more tackles than the 25-year-old this season (87), while he also leads the way when it comes to interceptions, with his 32 cut out passes head and shoulders above his teammates.

The personal redemption arc has seen Souza revered at Bramall Lane once again this season, and Jimmy has been left purring over the Brazilian’s performances in the engine room.

When asked about who has surprised him the most this season, the United fan said: “There is two answers to this question. Vini Souza is my first answer. He has gone from zero to hero.

“He was a bit of a scapegoat in the Premier League last season, because he didn’t take responsibility for his own poor performances.

Vini Souza 2024/25 Championship stats (FBRef) Appearances 27 Starts 26 Tackles 87 Blocks 40 Interceptions 32 As of 4/3/25

“Yes, the team was terrible, but he was a part of that as well, and he was found blaming other players and pointing, he became known for pointing in other players’ direction and saying what they should have done, even when he hadn’t done his own job.

“This year, he has been an absolute beast in the middle of the park for us. When he has been fit, he has often been the best player on the field.”

Tyrese Campbell's Sheffield United impact hailed after Stoke City switch

With their well-documented financial issues impacting their summer transfer business, the Blades were made to get creative as they sought to bring cheap talent to the club, with free agent pickups proving vital in their promotion bid thus far.

While everyone knew just how talented ex-Coventry City playmaker Callum O’Hare was behind the frontman, there were more doubts over the signing of Tyrese Campbell, with the striker joining after his contract with Stoke City came to an end.

A player who had often struggled with injuries and rarely been prolific throughout his career, Campbell - son of the late Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin - has blossomed at Bramall Lane of late, with seven goals in 23 appearances seeing him contribute towards his side’s cause throughout the campaign.

While he may be associated more with his antics in the penalty area, last weekend showed another side to his game, as he picked out the top corner from 20 yards to earn his side all three points with a 2-1 victory over QPR, and keep the momentum going as we approach the run-in to the Championship season.

Having netted just three times in the previous campaign, nobody quite knew what they were going to get from the 25-year-old when he signed on the dotted line, but Jimmy is in no two minds after the striker’s displays for his side.

He continued: “There is also an honourable mention to Tyrese Campbell.

“He came in with little expectation. He had no summer in terms of training, he wasn’t with a club in the summer and he had obviously lost his dad as well, which was a huge personal tragedy for him.

“He came in a little bit heavy, I would say it is probably fair to say, and he has since got himself in fantastic condition, and has been up there with one of the signings of the season, if not the signing of the season.

“We have made some great signings such as Michael Cooper, Harrison Burrows and Callum O’Hare, but Tyrese Campbell is right up there, and I would say he is probably our best striker at the moment.”