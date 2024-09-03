This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United endured a summer transfer window of major transition, after battling with the fallout from suffering Premier League relegation, to their ongoing takeover saga threatening to derail their recruitment plans.

It was a frustrating start to the summer for the Blades, with key players such as Cameron Archer, John Egan, Jayden Bogle and Oli McBurnie all departing the club.

Promising youngster William Osula was snapped up by Newcastle United, whilst other important players and excellent servants such as George Baldock and Ben Osborn both called time on their Sheffield United careers.

But, Chris Wilder was able to finally bring in some strong additions in the second half of the window, with the likes of Harrison Burrows, Harry Souttar, Kieffer Moore, Callum O'Hare and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi all signing up for a promotion push this season.

However, is there a particular player that stands out as being particularly surprising to see them remain with the club this summer? Football League World investigates...

Sheffield United fan pundit praises Ahmedhodzic retention

FLW's Sheffield United fan pundit - Jimmy - Blades Ramble - believes that there is a certain defender who it is a surprise to see him reprise his role as an instrumental part of the Blades' defence this season.

Jimmy said: "I was surprised that Anel Ahmedhodzic didn't leave this summer. We know that there was a lot of interest in him.

"He's got two years left on his contract, so he's at peak value now. If he doesn't sign a new one, and I'm not saying he won't, but if he doesn't sign a new one, then he's only going to depreciate in value.

"So, looking at it though, from his performance at the weekend, I'm absolutely delighted that he didn't go. But, I am surprised that he's stayed at the club.

"We could've settled a lot of our financial issues in just one sale, and then possibly invested that back into the squad. But, what a player to keep hold of."

Ahmedhodzic made 31 appearances in the Premier League last season, scoring two goals, but was part of a Blades defence that conceded 104 times in the top-flight last term.

The Bosnian was arguably the best performer in Wilder's defence however, with his 36 tackles won, 139 duels won and 34 interceptions ranking him in the top 96.5, 83.5 and 82.4 percentiles of Premier League centre-backs last season - per FotMob.

Serie A giants Napoli (January) and Atalanta (June) had been credited with an interest in him this year, whilst a Patreon report from Alan Nixon in July revealed that Gary O’Neil's Wolves were also weighing up a possible move.

Towards the end of the summer window, it was newly promoted Ipswich Town who were most heavily linked with the big defender, but no move materialised, with the Bosnian now remaining with the Blades until January at least.

Ahmedhodzic will be vital to Blades' promotion chances

Ahmedhodzic's ability at Championship level isn't something that needs to be speculated on, he's already proven how much of a classy operator he is at second tier level.

The 25-year-old was a rock at the back for Sheffield United on their way to securing automatic promotion to the Premier League in 2022/23, with the defender making 34 appearances and scoring six times in the league that season.

Ahmedhodzic's 22/23 Championship stats, per FotMob Shots Chances created Tackles won Interceptions 39 20 41 62

A player who has to be accounted for at both ends of the pitch, Ahmedhodzic's 39 shots and 20 chances created placed him in the top 97.7 and 93.8 percentile of Championship centre-backs in 22/23, whilst his 41 tackles won and 62 interceptions ranked him in the top 94.6 and 90.8 percentile respectively - per FotMob.

The Bosnian international is once again showing his class this season, as from three Championship appearances so far this season, Ahmedhodzic has registered a 92.8% pass accuracy, and 4.01 recoveries per 90 minutes.

Since the arrival of Leicester City loanee and Australian international Harry Souttar, the two are showing early signs of forming one of the most imposing and effective centre-back partnerships in the second tier this season.

With that duo being flanked by the likes of Alfie Gilchrist, Sam McCallum, Jamie Shackleton and Harrison Burrows in the full-back spots, Ahmedhodzic is one of the few surviving defenders from last season's side, and has that experience of winning promotion with the football club to call upon.

As such, he will no doubt have played a crucial role in helping Sheffield United win promotion this season should they do so, but as he enters into the prime years of his career, the club may well struggle to keep hold of him beyond this season if Bramall Lane isn't a Premier League stadium once again in 2025.