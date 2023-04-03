As the Championship got back underway following the international break, all was going well for Sheffield United.

The Blades occupied second place heading into the weekend, with a three-point gap over third-place Middlesbrough, and come tea time on Saturday evening, this gap was to be extended to six.

Indeed, Paul Heckingbottom's side ensured so with a 1-0 victory away at Norwich City, whilst they were helped by fellow Yorkshire outfit Huddersfield Town, who, against the odds, thrashed Middlesbrough 4-1.

Sheffield United now not only hold a six point advantage over Michael Carrick's side, but also a game in hand over them, too.

On the pitch, things are going well, then, but off it, a worrying report has emerged recently.

Indeed, as we at Football League World exclusively revealed on Friday, a quartet of Premier League clubs are eyeing up a summer move for Blades defender Anel Ahmedhodzic.

The 24-year-old has greatly impressed since making the move to Bramall Lane last summer, producing consistent performances in both the Championship and the Blades' run to the FA Cup semi-finals.

Those interested, as revealed in the report above, are Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Leicester City, and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Now, whilst an argument can be made as to why Ahmedhodzic should remain at Bramall Lane for some of those clubs, when it comes to Newcastle United, it would likely be a move far too good for the Bosnian international to turn down.

Take Wolves and Leicester, for example.

Whilst both clubs have certainly been well established sides in the Premier League in recent years, this campaign, they are both embroiled in a relegation battle.

Indeed, Leicester currently sit 19th in the Premier League table, with Wolves in 13th, but just three points ahead of them, and only two clear of the drop zone, with some teams below them having a game in hand.

If Sheffield United go up, surely Ahmedhodzic could be convinced to shun those clubs, who if they stay up, will have done so narrowly, to remain at Bramall Lane.

Newcastle United, though, are a different beast altogether.

Not only are the club currently third in the Premier League, having beaten Manchester United on Sunday, they have also recently reached and been defeated in a cup final.

Indeed, in a sporting sense, a move to a club looking like they could well be playing in Europe's elite competition - the UEFA Champions League - and competing for trophies, would be hugely appealing.

Financially, too, given the might Newcastle have in that department, it could also likely mean it would be a fruitful move for the defender, too, which no player is ever going to sniff at.

I just think that the financial might of Newcastle, and the sporting project at St James Park is a hugely exciting, attractive proposition for any player not playing at the top level.

As such, whilst I think Ahmedhodzic would be best remaining at Bramall Lane rather than moving to the likes of Villa, Leicester and Wolves, a move to the North East and Newcastle United would surely be too good to turn down.