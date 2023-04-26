Reports regarding the proposed takeover of Sheffield United by Nigerian Dozy Mmobuosi first emerged back in February.

We are now at the end of April, and from the outside looking in, seemingly little progress has been made.

As such, it now appears that the Blades are moving on from Mmbuosi.

What is the latest on Sheffield United's takeover?

That is according to today's latest developments in the saga shared by YorkshireLive.

As per their report, the club are now turning their focus towards planning for what is looking likely to be a Premier League campaign next season, with a victory against West Brom tonight sealing their return to the top flight.

Mmobuosi is reported to have met with the EFL last month, and was asked again to provide information.

The report also claims that Mmobuosi has failed to keep up with several agreements made with current Blades owner Prince Abdullah, although it is not made clear what these agreements were.

How are Sheffield United supporters reacting to the news?

Naturally, Sheffield United supporters have been reacting to the news on social media.

With a variety of views shared, below, we've picked out some of the best Blades' responses.

Some supporters were glad to hear the news, seemingly happy with the club's current ownership.

This was a view shared by another supporter, who tweeted that they hoped Prince Abdullah re-found a bit of his love for the club.

Others, meanwhile, hoped that the Premier League finances set to come into the club if promoted can help stabilise their current situation.

Some Blades fans even questioned whether or not the whole takeover saga was simply a PR stunt.

There were further questions over the proposed takeover too.

Others, too, called for the EFL to reject the bid and put an end to the saga.

Last but not least, some found the fact that Mmobuosi's exclusivity period to buy the club was now over interesting.