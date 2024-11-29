Sheffield United went back to the top of the Championship table overnight thanks to a 1-0 win over Sunderland in an eventful clash at Bramall Lane.

Tom Davies stepped off the bench to fire Chris Wilder's side back to the summit of the division ahead of Saturday's schedule.

Michael Cooper had saved a first-half penalty from Patrick Roberts, and both Chris Mepham and Harry Souttar picked up red cards in a chaotic first 45 minutes.

The win is the Blades' eighth consecutive home win to nil, coming via a memorable 83rd minute strike for Davies.

Sheffield United 1-0 Sunderland AFC

Davies scores crucial winner off the bench

The opening half-hour resulted in few clear-cut chances. Luke O'Nien should've done better when a Sunderland free-kick from the right fell his way, whilst Sheffield United were limited well by the visitors.

Regis Le Bris' side's dominance was evident, and a clever flick from Wilson Isidor opened Tommy Watson up to the Blades defence - Jack Robinson only able to haul the winger down as he broke into the penalty area on 29 minutes.

However, Patrick Roberts' penalty was saved by a big left-hand from Sheffield United goalkeeper, Michael Cooper.

That sparked the game into life. Sheffield United were handed a big advantage on 40 minutes when Chris Mepham was shown a red card. O'Nien gifted possession to Gus Hamer in a dangerous area and, after Tyrese Campbell was released on goal, Mepham's mistimed tackle gave Gavin Ward little option but to send him off.

Frustration soon followed for Chris Wilder, though, as Harry Souttar gave Ward another easy decision, hauling Isidor back as he broke from halfway after a clever turn and picking up a second yellow card having earlier clattered the Sunderland striker needlessly.

The second-half promised an open game with chances for both sides heading into the hour.

Harrison Burrows had a shot deflected wide and went close with a free-kick. Isidor was the main threat for Sunderland, forcing Cooper into another save and lashing a shot wide after robbing Vini Souza of possession.

Souza called Anthony Patterson into action with a fierce drive, with the Sunderland goalkeeper also equal to Femi Seriki's near-post effort.

Patterson, though, could do nothing to prevent Tom Davies' strike. Wilder's substitute outfought Sunderland's defenders for a ball in their penalty area before squeezing a shot underneath the goalkeeper to settle the game late.

Sheffield United v Sunderland attendance

28,465

Player ratings

Sheffield United

Michael Cooper - 8 Alfie Gilchrist - 7 Harry Souttar - 4 Jack Robinson - 7 Harrison Burrows - 7 (Rhys Norrington-Davies - n/a) Vini Souza - 6 Sydie Peck - 5 Jesurun Rak-Sakyi - 6 (Tom Davies - 7) Callum O'Hare - 4 (Femi Seriki - 7) Gus Hamer - 6 (Sam McCallum - n/a) Tyrese Campbell - 5 (Ryan Oné - 5) Subs (not used) Adam Davies Jamie Shackleton Louie Marsh Andre Brooks read more

Sunderland

Anthony Patterson - 6 Trai Hume - 7 Chris Mepham - 5 Dan Ballard - 6 Luke O'Nien - 5 Dan Neil - 6 Jobe Bellingham - 6 Patrick Roberts - 6 (Eliezer Mayenda - 5) Chris Rigg - 6 (Aaron Connolly - n/a) Tom Watson - 7 (Aji Alese - 5) Wilson Isidor - 7 (Adil Aouchiche - n/a) Subs (not used) Simon Moore Nazariy Rusyn Milan Aleksic Leo Hjelde Zak Johnson

Championship table

Sheffield United back top; Sunderland winless in November and adrift

Championship table, as it stands (29/11/24) Pos Team P GD Pts 1st Sheffield United 18 15 38* 4th Sunderland 18 13 33 *Deducted two points

Chris Wilder on Tom Davies

Sheffield United's match winner praised

Tom Davies' injury troubles have been well documented, with the former Everton man's promising career impacted after a series of issues.

Tonight, though, he was paraded in front of the Kop after his winning goal, with Chris Wilder full of praise for the 26-year-old and offering a glimpse into the Sheffield United dressing room reaction to his goal.

Wilder told his press conference: "On the pitch, around Tom in front of the Kop, that will live with you forever and the reception he got when he walked back into the changing rooms.

He's a humble boy even though his background is top. He's not big time, doesn't talk about Everton or playing in the Premier League. He's one of the boys, has a fabulous personality, and I'm delighted to work with him.

"It was disappointing last year when we came in because he was one we were looking forward to working with, and he picked up a couple of injuries late on. He's had to do a lot to get back, blood, sweat and tears. Moments like that for him, with the connection with the crowd and the goal.

"I would say, possibly, one of the biggest things was him going back into the changing rooms and the reaction of everybody. All the staff, coaches, medical people and, most importantly, his teammates."

Regis Le Bris reveals Sunderland frustration

The Black Cats have collected only five of the last 18 points available

Sunderland entered the game on a 10-game unbeaten run, but have drawn the last five.

Regis Le Bris revealed his frustration at his side's lack of goals despite another dominant performance.

He told his press conference: "At the minute, the problem we have is that we can be dominant, but we don't kill the game when it's possible. It was possible this evening because we were dominant.

We are really frustrated. I am really frustrated with the score and the outcome of the game because the reality is the number of points. Zero.

"It was five points in the five games before, with the same dynamic and the same feeling at the end. We could have won, but in the end, it's not the case, and it's frustrating."