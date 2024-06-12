Highlights Sheffield United targets experienced players to balance squad, focusing on moving surplus players out.

Sheffield United are set to target experienced, senior players in order to balance their squad this summer.

Much of the focus of United's summer plans so far has seemed to be on moving players who have been deemed surplus to requirements out of Bramall Lane.

Prior to their final game of the 2023/24 campaign, against Tottenham Hotspur, it was revealed that Chris Basham, George Baldock, Wes Foderingham, Max Lowe, Ollie Norwood would all be leaving the club this summer. Jordan Amissah was also added to that list of departing free agents.

Some of the better performing members of the playing staff, including Anel Ahmedhodzic and Vini Souza, are also expected to be made available for transfer.

With a relatively small purse at his disposal, Chris Wilder will be restricted to small transfer fees at best, but mostly loans and free agent signings, unless the takeover of the club happens in double quick time.

Even with the limitations that he has to work with, the veteran boss has a plan as to what type of moves he wants to make this summer.

Sheffield United's summer transfer window plans

The Blades are expected to go after players who will balance out their team with experience, knowhow and seniority, as youngsters like Oli Arblaster, Andre Brooks and Will Osula are expected to play a much bigger role in the team going forward, according to the Sheffield Star.

Arblaster, 20, who was on loan at Port Vale for the first half of last season, impressed after coming into the first team. He captained United against Manchester United, at Old Trafford, in late April.

"The group needs to be balanced with that fresh hunger in all players," said Wilder via the Star. "There will be some young players that will hopefully stay with us for a few years, but there has to be a sprinkling of leadership and experience as I don’t believe we’ll achieve anything if we just have a really young group."

Preston North End captain Alan Browne is an experienced name that has been linked with the Blades by journalist Alan Nixon, although the chances of keeping the Irishman are said to be in their favour, as the likes of United and Coventry struggle to match the Lilywhites' offer.

The manager continued: "There are some players who people won’t understand why we have done those signings or committed to them, but there will be a reason. This isn’t fantasy football and Championship football on a laptop and going bang, bang, bang. We’ve got to fit it all together like a jigsaw - in terms of the physicality, ability and mentality.

"Mentally, some of the younger players won't be the finished article. But hopefully with two or three older boys we bring into the group, with an experience of playing and winning in the Championship and leadership, we can get that to gel. And make it a really powerful, exciting group that goes really well."

Sheffield United may have to take their medicine for a season

There are few other ways to put it than saying last season was a catastrophic campaign for the Blades.

They seemed to be relegated before a ball had been kicked, they broke the record for the most goals conceded in a Premier League season, and they are now looking to completely revamp the side.

Their limited budget isn't going to be able to dig themselves out of this mess, so they may have to accept that their chances of returning to the top flight are slim, at least in the short-term.

A positive that comes from this is the freedom that will be given to try and develop some of their better young players.

It's a bit of a sad state to be in when there's a sense of inevitability about what's to come. They knew that relegation was probable last season, and missing out on a return to the top is almost as likely. As long as they aren't too far off the pace, United fans should just accept their fate for what's to come, because it's all pointing towards a long-term vision.