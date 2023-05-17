Sheffield United are subject to takeover interest from a US-based consortium, according to the Telegraph.

The Yorkshire club is currently up for sale but no deal has yet been agreed.

Current owner Prince Abdullah and Nigerian businessman Dozy Mmobuosi held talks over a £115 million deal to purchase the club earlier this year, but no movement has been made to progress that potential deal in several weeks.

Now a Silicon Valley-based investor is keeping tabs on the situation as it seeks to enter into English football.

Who is looking to purchase Sheffield United?

The consortium intends to remain anonymous at this time until it has decided whether or not to make its interest more concrete.

But the investment fund is seeking an opportunity into English football and Sheffield United are very much on their radar.

Talks with the club have already taken place, but no formal offer has yet been made.

The group has also already hired an English-based technical advisor, who is set to play a role in any potential deal.

It remains to be seen at what price the club could be sold for, but the £115 million figure is indicative of the value it could reach.

Is now a good time to buy Sheffield United?

Paul Heckingbottom has overseen promotion to the Premier League this season, with the club securing second in the Championship table.

After two years outside of the top flight, the Blades are now planning for life back in the premier division of English football.

However, the financial situation at the club has given some cause for concern going into the summer transfer window.

Funds are expected to be limited under the current ownership, with loan deals reportedly being targeted for now.

Can Sheffield United survive in the Premier League?

It will be difficult to compete with the best that English football has to offer with the current squad, and improvements are needed.

The club has recruited well in the past, but with funds being limited it is going to be able to improve the current squad significantly.

Heckingbottom will have a difficult challenge keeping the team in the top flight, but he has done well to earn promotion with Sheffield United.

There are high quality players in the team, such as Sander Berge, Iliman Ndiaye and Anel Ahmedhodzic, but speculation surrounding the future of Berge and Ndiaye will not help the club’s preparation for the new season.