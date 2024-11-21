Sheffield United insist that owner Prince Abdullah is not refusing to sign off on a deal that would see the club sold to an American group.

It’s no secret that the Blades chief has been looking to sell the club, with talks having taken place with several parties in the past 12 to 18 months.

Recently, it became apparent that US businessmen Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy were involved in a potential deal, and there were hopes it would be finalised swiftly.

Sheffield United takeover latest

However, it was claimed earlier this week that the duo were ready to complete the takeover, but Prince Abdullah was the final obstacle preventing this from happening, as his reluctance to sign off was ‘holding up the deal’ and putting it in doubt.

Yet, journalist Rob Staton revealed that the club are adamant this is not the case.

He said: “Reports that current owner Prince Abdullah is holding up the takeover and refusing to sign off on the deal are ‘absolutely not true’, sources close to Sheffield United tell me.”

Sheffield United need a takeover to go through

Obviously, it’s a positive if Prince Abdullah isn’t holding up a takeover, but it begs the question of why it hasn’t gone through.

So, fans will rightly question the owner as to why he hasn’t been able to finalise this, and there will also be those who wonder whether the prospective buyers are genuine as well. Either way, it’s far from ideal for the supporters, who just want a change at the top of the club.

In an ideal world, this would’ve been sorted by January, to give Chris Wilder and the recruitment team some funds to strengthen the squad as they push for promotion. But, that looks increasingly unlikely with how this is playing out.

It’s also not a good look that there are stories about the owner holding up the deal, and that he is refuting them. It suggests communication between the parties is not as it should be, which is another concern.

So, you would expect further developments in the coming days and weeks, and Sheffield United fans will hope for more clarity on the situation.

This is nothing new for Sheffield United, because, as mentioned, there has been talk about a takeover since the summer.

To his credit, Chris Wilder didn’t allow that to become a distraction, as he worked effectively with the budget he was given, and he has built a team that is already very good in the Championship.

The Blades are currently second in the table, but it’s worth noting that they would be outright leaders if they hadn’t been deducted points, so Wilder and the players deserve huge credit.

Championship Table (as of 21/11/24) Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 15 14 31 2 Sheffield United 15 12 31 3 Leeds United 15 15 29 4 Burnley 15 12 27 5 West Brom 15 7 25 6 Watford 15 1 25

That means the focus will be on the upcoming games, and the group will concentrate on what they need to do on the pitch, as they have done for the past few months.

Sheffield United are back in action on Saturday when they travel to take on Coventry City as they look to make it five victories on the bounce.