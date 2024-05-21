Highlights Brewster urges Sheffield United players to step up for Premier League promotion next season, embracing a rebuild for a strong campaign.

Sheffield United striker Rhian Brewster tells SUTV, via The Star, that it's time he and his teammates 'step up' and deliver Premier League promotion next season.

The Blades failed to make the step-up to Premier League level this season, and are now preparing for life back in the Championship once again.

Just three wins was all that United were able to register during the 2023/24 season, with a busy summer of departures and arrivals expected at Bramall Lane.

Manager Chris Wilder believes he already knows the type of player profile he and his recruitment team will be targeting this summer, as the club look to use parachute payments to their advantage with smart additions.

But 24-year-old striker Brewster has called upon those players who will be at the club next season to embrace the rebuild that will take place, and to step up to the plate to ensure their stay in the second tier is merely a passing visit.

Brewster: "It's time to step up"

Speaking in a post-match interview with club channel SUTV via The Star, Brewster would say: “It was a sad day and obviously we didn’t get the result that we wanted to send the (departing) boys off with.

“There’s a rebuild and it’s time for some of us that have had a chance or have been here for a little bit, to step up to the plate. Because ultimately we want to be back in this league. It’s the best league in the world and obviously we want to be back in it.

“But we want to be fighting, not just down the bottom where we were this year. We want to be fighting, to be up there and to stay up there. Ultimately we want to come back up straight away, so that’s going to be a challenge for all of us.

“I think the Gaffer is going to have a busy summer but ultimately I think he’ll get it right. It’ll be a big rebuild and hopefully we’ll be pushing for promotion again.”

The Englishman hasn't had enjoyed the most fruitful of beginnings to his Blades career as he would've liked following his club-record move from Liverpool back in 2020, but he could come into his own in the second tier under Wilder.

Blades are primed for strong 24/25 season

Despite Sheffield United veterans Ollie Norwood, Chris Basham, George Baldock, Max Lowe and Wes Foderingham all departing Bramall Lane this summer, the Blades do retain a squad that is laden with proven Championship commodities.

Sheffield United players Championship stats, per Transfermarkt Player Appearances Goals Assists Cameron Archer 40 18 7 Gustavo Hamer 123 17 24 Jack Robinson 224 10 12 Jayden Bogle 115 8 16 Ben Osborn 266 19 33 Oliver McBurnie 125 44 8

Striker Cameron Archer (despite doubt over whether he's heading back to Aston Villa) and Oliver McBurnie have both proven themselves as prolific goalscoring threats in the second tier, with the latter being offered a new contract on reduced terms to stay with the club.

Meanwhile, Gustavo Hamer has shown just how effective he is at Championship level with Coventry City, and will revert back to his role as being one of the best central midfield players in the league next season under Wilder.

Pairing alongside him could be Ben Osborn, as the midfielder - who has a significant amount of Championship experience to his name too - has outlined his intentions to remain at the club beyond the summer.

Goalkeeping situation needs to be addressed

One area of the pitch that does appear to need strengthening is goalkeeper, as Wes Foderingham has already been confirmed as one of the players who will be seeking pastures new this summer.

Meanwhile, winter window arrival Ivo Grbic is already set to leave Bramall Lane just months after completing a £2.5m move to South Yorkshire from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

For as strong as United appear set to look going forward next season, preventing goals from going in their own net will be just as crucial should the Blades make an instant return to the top-flight next season.