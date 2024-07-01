Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison will leave the club this summer after rejecting a long-term contract offer, per Sky Sports Transfer Blog (30/06 - 20:07)

The 20-year-old saw just 20 minutes of Premier League action for the Blades last season, which came in the form of a cameo from the bench on the final day of the season vs Tottenham.

This comes as a fairly drastic turn of events, as it was only in April that United boss Chris Wilder stated that Jebbison was "very close, if not already agreed" to a new deal with the club.

And so, following a frustrating 2023/24 season which saw the striker miss practically the entire campaign, it appears set that he will seek pastures new this summer.

Jebbison to leave Bramall Lane

According to the Sky Sports Transfer Blog, Jebbison will call time on his Sheffield United career imminently, after turning down a long-term extension to remain in South Yorkshire.

The report from the live blog states that the forward grew frustrated at being unable to play his part in Blades' ill-fated survival bid, after dealing with injury and illness setbacks that included him suffering from blood clots.

After relocating from Canada - the country in which he was born - in 2017, Jebbison would join Sheffield United's academy in 2018, aged 17, whilst also earning international recognition for England at youth level.

Jebbison would score the winning goal on his first Premier League start vs Everton in 2021, simultaneously becoming the top-flight's youngest ever player to score on their first start in the Premier League, aged 17.

In May 2021, the striker would sign his first professional contract with Blades, and was subsequently loaned out to League One side Burton Albion at the beginning of the 2021/22 season.

He would be recalled by his parent club in January 2022, and since then has only made 29 appearances in all competitions in a Sheffield United shirt, scoring just twice in that time.

Jebbison's departure leaves striking options even thinner

Following their contracts expiring on 30 June, both Jebbison and fellow striker Oli McBurnie are now officially free agents as June turns into July.

Cameron Archer has returned to Aston Villa, whilst Ben Brereton Diaz has rejoined parent club Villareal following the expiration of his loan deal with the club.

That leaves Blades' current striking department being propped up by Rhian Brewster, Benie Traore, William Osula and Louie Marsh - all of whom are young, and fairly unproven in English football to date.

Sheffield United career stats (all comps), per FotMob Player Appearances Goals Rhian Brewster 77 5 Benie Traore 9 0 William Osula 31 3 Louie Marsh 1 0

So, whilst Jebbison has not been the most productive of strikers in terms of his goal return as a Blades player - three goals in 35 appearances -, he would've been one of Wilder's most experienced options in that department heading into the new season.

Now with his departure, the club's striking options appear to be very thin, both in presence and in proven commodities, in what could well become a real problem position for the Blades in 2024/25.

Therefore, Jebbison's exit should be viewed as a disappointing moment for the club, as a player with potential has been allowed to walk out the door, in large part due to the club's inability to, as of yet, wrap up their takeover proceedings.