Sheffield United striker admits “selfish” ambition after return from injury

Billy Sharp is ready to make an impact for Sheffield United as he looks to return from injury following his sides flying start to the Championship season.

Sharp is used to being a pivotal member of the Blades squad and has long been the player the club has turned to to get them going. Now, with the form of Oli McBurnie and Iliman Ndiaye, Sharp accepts that he may no longer be the man the team turns to.

Since his hamstring injury against Barnsley last season, Sharp’s time on the pitch has been limited and was made worse when picking up a calf injury in preseason before rolling his ankle in his only start against Middlesbrough.

With his return to the squad, Sharp is looking to get back into the team as soon as possible, telling The Yorkshire Post: “I want to get back in the team, that’s the main aim selfishly.

“But while the team’s winning you’ve got to be patient, got to keep working hard, which I will do. There will be a chance, I know there will, I just need to be ready.”

Sharp has admitted to being frustrated at his time out of the side, even labelling his injury against Middlesbrough as embarrassing: “I want start every game but I know I won’t start on Saturday because we won the last game 2-0 and both strikers scored.

“Hopefully I’ve put the injuries behind me now.”

Sheffield United can continue their good form when they take on Birmingham City on Saturday.

The Verdict

Billy Sharp coming back into the Blades side should be a worrying site for many Championship sides. Everyone is aware of the quality he brings to the team, as well as the goals.

But the Blades haven’t needed him so far which is a massive plus as the club has been over reliant on their experienced frontman for several years.

Now, he can relax and not force his way back from injury, something that could have been done in previous years, especially last year during Sheffield United’s injury crisis.