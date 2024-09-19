Sheffield United have waved goodbye to a number of Bramall Lane greats over the past 12 months, with Chris Wilder moving a number of the club’s promotion heroes on of late.

The likes of Chris Basham and George Baldock left the club over the summer, alongside Wes Foderingham and Max Lowe, as the Blades continued to refresh their playing squad ahead of their return to the Championship.

Midfield maestro Oliver Norwood was another player to leave the club, having made over 200 appearances over the course of his six-year association with the Steel City outfit.

The 33-year-old followed fellow midfielder John Fleck out the door, after the Scot left the club in the previous transfer window, with both now flourishing further down the footballing pyramid.

Oliver Norwood makes Stockport County switch after Sheffield United departure

Having featured 27 times in the Premier League last season, Norwood could have easily walked into any Championship side that wanted him this season, but instead he is now plying his trade in League One with Stockport County.

The metronomic midfielder signed a three-year deal at Edgeley Park last month, and is already pulling the strings in the heart of the Hatters’ midfield in the third tier.

With his range of passing and football intelligence, the former Brentford man is an excellent pickup for Dave Challinor’s side, who will have their sights set on a third promotion if four seasons after claiming the League Two title in the previous campaign.

The former Bladesman is yet to taste defeat since moving to his new side, with his debut seeing him run the show in a 2-0 victory over Bristol Rovers, before earning a 1-1 draw with Mansfield Town in the last outing before the international break.

Oliver Norwood and John Fleck's time at Sheffield United - Transfermarkt Player Played Goals Assists Oliver Norwood 252 11 21 John Fleck 278 16 48

County shared the points once again in a 1-1 draw with Crawley Town last time out, with Norwood playing all but the final minute in the trip to Sussex, with his presence in the heart of midfield giving his new side a wealth of experience that they need after making the step up to the third tier.

John Fleck joins League Two side Chesterfield after Blackburn Rovers troubles

Fleck has suffered with injury since he left Bramall Lane, having made the move to Blackburn Rovers on the final day of the winter transfer window.

The midfielder played just 17 minutes for his new side in a Lancashire derby against Preston North End before suffering a shin issue, which saw him ruled out for the rest of the season, with his contract then coming to an end at Ewood Park.

The Scot remained a free agent for much of the summer, before being snapped up by newly-promoted League Two side Chesterfield earlier this month, with the Spireites agreeing a deal for him to remain at the club until the end of the season.

Upon signing, Fleck told the club’s website: “I’m delighted. I’ve been training here for just over a week and the opportunity has come up to sign until the end of the season so I’m really happy.

“It’s been great to just get back in amongst the training group so I’m really looking forward to it.”

While the Scotland international wasn’t deemed fit enough to make the match day squad for Paul Cook’s side as they made the trip to Port Vale last weekend, a return to the game won’t be too far away for the midfielder, who hasn’t played in a professional game for seven months as it stands.