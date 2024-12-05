Sheffield United's prospective new owners, Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy, have broken their silence on their takeover bid and have revealed that their proposal to take control of the Blades has been approved by the English Football League.

According to a previous report by Bloomberg, the Bramall Lane side have been up for sale since at least May 2023, but the takeover saga has rumbled on into the 2024/25 season.

The Blades faithful will be pleased to hear the news that the COH Sports takeover bid fronted by Ohio businessman Rosen, and Eltoukhy, who is the CEO of the Guardant Health company, now looks set to be completed.

Steve Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy break Sheffield United takeover silence

A press release from Rosen and Eltoukhy stated: "COH Sports is now ready to assume ownership of the club and complete on the agreed deal that had been jointly submitted to the EFL.

"We are pleased to have secured approval from the EFL, and thank them for their thoughtful engagement on the process.

"Like all Sheffield United supporters, we want to see the club building on its strong start to this season, and we believe that only a rapid completion will allow us to support Chris and the team in securing the best result in the January window."

Sheffield United supporters will be delighted by takeover news

Current owner Prince Abdullah put the South Yorkshire club up for sale over a year ago, while a lengthy and uncomfortable period of uncertainty has followed.

After witnessing their club suffer relegation from the Premier League last campaign, the Blades faithful will be desperate to see their side climb back up to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

As far as on-field matters have been concerned, Wilder's men have put themselves in a strong position to do just that, as they sit top of the Championship table despite a previous two-point deduction.

Championship standings Pos Team P GD Pts 1 Sheffield Utd 18 16 38 2 Burnley 18 17 36 3 Leeds 18 18 35 4 Sunderland 18 13 33 5 Middlesbrough 18 11 30 6 Watford 18 2 30

But despite their side's positive performances, many supporters would have been anxious that if the club's prospective takeover deal was not completed ahead of the January transfer window, then there was a serious possibility that they could fall behind their promotion rivals come the end of the year.

It is unlikely that incumbent owner Prince Abdullah would have handed Wilder the necessary transfer funds required to sustain a promotion push into the second half of the campaign, while he was also trying to sell the club.

However, Blades supporters will now be delighted that Rosen and Eltoukhy's takeover deal is set to be completed swiftly, so their club can look forwards now, and can continue to battle for a place in next season's Premier League without any lingering ownership worries.