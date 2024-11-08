Sheffield United's prospective owners are prepared to take a tough transfer stance on their key players during the January window.

This is according to the Sheffield Star, who believe the group, led by Steve Rosen, are keen to retain the Blades' most vital first-teamers.

A takeover is yet to be completed, but it seems as though the consortium is closing in on a purchase.

It was reported earlier this week that a takeover could be just days away, and although that didn't prove to be the case in the end, it seems inevitable that they will take Prince Abdullah's place at Bramall Lane.

Having experienced a number of false dawns in recent years, with Henry Mauriss and Dozy Mmobuosi both failing to get a deal over the line to take control of United, fans will be keen to have certainty in South Yorkshire.

If Rosen's group can get a deal over the line and formally take control of United, that will provide some much-needed certainty during what could be an exciting promotion-chasing season for Chris Wilder's side.

Sheffield United's stance ahead of the January window emerges

The Blades have put themselves in a good position to compete for a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, but stability both on and off the pitch will be required.

Championship Top Six (As of November 8th, 2024) Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 14 14 30 2 Sheffield United 14 11 28 3 Leeds United 14 13 26 4 Burnley 14 11 24 5 West Bromwich Albion 14 6 22 6 Millwall 14 5 22

That means ownership uncertainty off the field - and the retention of key players beyond the end of January.

In good news for the Blades, it has been reported by the Sheffield Star that the club's prospective owners are prepared to take a tough stance on their key players during the winter window.

It has also been noted by the same outlet that, contrary to other reports, there won't be a spending cap for the club's new owners if they gain EFL approval.

Quite a few Sheffield United players could be affected if a tough stance is retained

There are a number of players who could attract interest in January.

Michael Cooper has proved to be a very shrewd addition since his summer move from Plymouth Argyle - and it may only be a matter of time before he's linked with other clubs - if he can continue to impress.

Anel Ahmedhodzic is another player to keep an eye on, with the Bosnian previously being linked with a return to the English top flight. And Harrison Burrows may also attract interest if he can continue contributing in the final third like he did at Peterborough United.

Oli Arblaster and Gus Hamer are two other players that have been linked with moves away from Bramall Lane in the past year, and the former is definitely a player who could attract more interest in the coming months, considering how promising he is.

He may have spent time on the sidelines this term, but if he can return to the first 11 and shine, that could persuade teams to make an offer for him.