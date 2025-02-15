Sheffield United were bought by American-based consortium COH Sports in December, with the takeover bringing an end to Saudi Arabian Prince Abdullah Bin Mosaad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud's five-year stint as the sole owner of the South Yorkshire outfit.

COH Sports are led by businessmen Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy, who became the Blades' co-owners and co-chairmen when they completed their takeover of the club in late 2024.

Football League World takes a look at how the Bramall Lane club's new owners made their respective wealth:

How Sheffield United's new owners made their money

Rosen is the founder and chairman of private equity firm Resilience Capital Partners, while Eltoukhy chairs biotech company Guardant Health, which was founded in 2012 and are based in California.

As reported by the Sheffield Star ahead of the takeover, Rosen is from Ohio, and co-founded his private equity firm when he was 30-years-old, in 2001.

The company's website states that Resilience Capital Partners focuses on companies headquartered in North America with operations anywhere in the world, with $25 to $250 million in revenue.

Rosen's firm makes equity investments of $10 to $75 million within a wide range of industries, such as industrial manufacturing, distribution and business services.

Meanwhile, the Sheffield Star also outlined that Eltoukhy's Guardant Health Company produces tests to detect cancer from blood samples.

He graduated from Bellarmine College Preparatory in San Jose in 1997, before later studying electrical engineering at Stanford University before going on to achieve a Master's and a doctorate.

Eltoukhy subsequently founded his own company, Avantome, alongside Mostafa Ronaghi in 2007, after he worked at his university's Genome Technology Centre.

Sheffield United supporters will be pleased by the work of their club's new owners so far

After buying the Blades, Rosen and Eltoukhy shared their ambitions of delivering Premier League football to Bramall Lane on a consistent basis.

In recent years, Chris Wilder's side have bounced between the top-flight and the Championship, so supporters will be pleased to hear that their club's new owners are keen on establishing more stability.

Furthermore, the January transfer window showcased COH Sports' ambitions, as the Blades made seven signings during the January transfer window.

Last month, manager Wilder indicated that the South Yorkshire side were after five new players, and he expected that they would all arrive at Bramall Lane.

The Blades boss seemingly got his wish, as his club welcomed the additions of forward Ben Brereton Diaz, striker Tom Cannon, midfielder Hamza Choudhury, full-back Harry Clarke and former Arsenal defender Rob Holding.

But Rosen and Eltoukhy even made room for two bonus signings, who were brought to the club via AI-driven research on transfer deadline day.

The unexpected acquisitions of 19-year-old Nigerian wideman Christian Nwachukwu, formerly of Bulgarian outfit Botev Plovdiv, and 22-year-old Peruvian Jefferson Caceres demonstrates COH Sports' commitment to investing in the future as well as the present.

Christian Nwachukwu's 2024/25 Botev Plovdiv stats Appearances 25 Goals 4 Assists 1

Meanwhile, fellow January signing Bereton Diaz moved to Bramall Lane on loan from Southampton, but the Blades have an option to sign him on a permanent basis in the summer.

Such a deal also eptitomises the new owners' intentions of signing Premier League quality players, as the Chile international scored six top-flight goals in just 14 appearances while on loan with Wilder's men last campaign.