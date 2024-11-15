Sheffield United have made a strong start in their bid for promotion to the Premier League.

Currently, the Blades sit second in the table with 31 points, trailing Sunderland only on goal difference. However, they do have a large chasing pack behind them, with their closest rivals being Leeds United and Burnley, who will have expectations of promotion from the Championship.

Championship Table (1st-3rd) (As of November 14th, 2024) P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 15 14 31 2 Sheffield United 15 12 31 3 Leeds United 15 15 29 4 Burnley 15 12 27

To deny them this opportunity, Chris Wilder's men must continue their rich vein of form, which has seen them win their last four games.

A major factor in their success has been their defensive solidity, with the Blades conceding just seven goals in 15 games.

Goalkeeper Michael Cooper has been outstanding, while Alfie Gilchrist and Harrison Burrows have justified their summer move to Bramall Lane with consistently strong displays. However, it is Australian centre-back Harry Souttar who has truly stood out, delivering exceptional performances week in and week out, and proving to be the linchpin of their defence.

The 26-year-old is currently on loan from Leicester City, but if Steve Rosen's takeover of Sheffield United is sanctioned by January, then he should back Wilder to try and sign his star defender permanently.

Sheffield United should go all in for Souttar

Having managed to build possibly the strongest back four in the Championship, Wilder will think the only way he can improve it is to get Souttar on a permanent deal. However, this could prove difficult even with Rosen's money.

In January 2023, Leicester picked up the Australian from Stoke City on a five-and-a-half-year contract for an initial £15 million, plus £5 million in potential add-ons. Having performed superbly for the Potters when fit, the expectation was that he would follow this on at the Foxes, but it just hasn't happened for him at the King Power.

In the second half of the 2022-23 Premier League season, he made 12 appearances, but following their relegation to the Championship, new head coach Enzo Maresca favoured Jannik Vestergaard and Wout Faes in his defensive lineup. As a result, Souttar found himself on the fringes, and he was handed only a trio of runouts across the entirety of the 23-24 campaign.

Now desperate to prove his worth, he has shown his levels in a stellar opening third of the season for Sheffield United. With an impressive average rating of 7.23, he ranks among the top centre-backs in the Championship, excelling in key defensive metrics, such as aerial duels won and clearances, consistently showcasing his ability to cut out attacks.

These performances wouldn't have gone unnoticed at Leicester. Should he continue to play in this fashion, his asking price will likely begin to increase, and we may see it settle around a similar fee to what the Foxes paid in 2023.

On the other hand, Leicester head coach Steve Cooper may now see a future for Souttar, so this could prove a difficult deal for Wilder to force across the line in January.

Steve Rosen will hope to be in charge by January

This takeover saga will be beginning to infuriate Sheffield United fans, with current reports suggesting Rosen has yet to satisfy the EFL's financial demands.

The consortium currently fronted by the Ohio-based businessman was supposedly set to be announced last week. But, this has been delayed due to the League's demands, and it may be some time before we see the conclusion to this potential deal.

Blades fans will be desperate to see the club sold and will understand the pivotal role it could play in the upcoming window if they can't sign anyone due to takeover issues.

If Rosen's consortium can meet the EFL's conditions within the next month, Sheffield United will be well-placed to tackle the January transfer window. This would provide hope for a move for Souttar, who will surely be desperate for a permanent link-up with Wilder.

While it will likely be a similar fee to what Leicester paid, Rosen should sanction the deal as Souttar could be the Blades' star defender for years to come.