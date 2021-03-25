Sheffield United? Stay at Middlesbrough? The potential paths for Ashley Fletcher as transfer news emerges

It’s going to be a busy few months for Ashley Fletcher.

The Middlesbrough striker faces an uncertain future with his contract due to expire at the end of the season, meaning that there’s a genuine possibility that he’ll be moving on.

It’s been a frustrating season for Fletcher who has struggled for regular gametime due to injury, but after coming back into contention in recent weeks he’ll certainly be hoping to make a big impact in the coming weeks.

An exclusive report from Football League World has revealed that Sheffield United are one of the clubs who are considering a move for the striker.

The Blades are on the cusp of suffering relegation from the Premier League this term, but where would Fletcher be best served spending his future.

There’s certainly an argument to be made for both Middlesbrough and Sheffield United.

The Teessiders certainly look like a team who are preparing for a big season next time around.

Neil Warnock is building a team that is capable of challenging for promotion and given Fletcher’s status as the club’s first choice attacker then it could be a great opportunity for him to finally prove himself as a top striker at this level.

However with Middlesbrough likely to be looking at new strikers there’s certainly a question mark over what role Fletcher would play.

Another consideration is finances.

The Teessiders are looking to cut costs which means that the striker may be able to attract more tempting offers from elsewhere – something that could swing the pendulum in Sheffield United’s favour.

The Blades will be hoping for a big season in the Championship as they look to secure an immediate return to the top flight, and Fletcher would be hoping to be a big part of that if he was to make the move.

There’s no doubt that United would have funds to spend on a significant wage packet following their spell in the Premier League – something that could be very appealing for the former Manchester United and West Ham attacker.

It remains to be seen what Fletcher will decide to do come the end of the season.

Middlesbrough will certainly be keen to keep the player but almost certainly will refuse to pay over the odds to keep a player who has struggled for consistency during his time at the Riverside Stadium.