Sheffield United star’s price tag becomes clearer amid Club Brugge offer

Club Brugge have offered Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge a £100,000-per-week deal in their quest to land the Norwegian, according to Alan Nixon.

The 24-year-old has been the subject of interest from the Belgian top-tier outfit and Premier League side Leeds United, with both sides potentially looking to capitalise on the Blades’ failure to win promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Following this, the midfielder’s representatives are believed to be pushing for a move away for their client, though United’s coaching staff are keen on keeping him after seeing him shine during the latter stages of last season.

Berge has also been able to make an impact this term, playing in both of their league games and scoring against Millwall last weekend, with the 24-year-old looking set to be a key figure for his side during 2022/23 unless a side lures him away from Bramall Lane between now and the end of the summer window.

Bruges are yet to make a breakthrough in negotiations with the Blades for his services despite making this mammoth offer to the player though.

It’s believed Paul Heckingbottom’s side are currently holding out for £20m for one of their most integral players – but it’s unclear whether any side will be willing to cough up that much for the Norwegian.

The Verdict:

This is a sizeable sum and it could potentially be enough to lure him back to Belgium, a country where he has already settled before and that could work in their favour in their quest to recruit him.

However, it remains to be seen whether they have the financial muscle to make the Blades cash in – and the prospect of playing Champions League football may persuade the Norwegian to make this potential switch.

At this stage, it would be difficult to see him signing a new contract with Heckingbottom’s side whilst they are still in the second tier and with two years left on his deal, this window may be the best time to cash in on him.

Unfortunately for them, he has suffered with fitness woes in recent years and that will reduce his valuation, but they still have the chance to generate a decent amount of money for him and should look to do so with James McAtee now in the door.

The Manchester City youngster should help to fill the void Berge would create in terms of his contributions going forward, though they would probably require a midfielder who can play in a deeper position if the latter was to leave.