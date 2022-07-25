Sheffield United stars on training programme in bid to restore fitness

Both Billy Sharp and Oliver McBurnie have been put on individual training regimes to try and help them get back to fitness as soon as possible.

The new season is on the horizon with the Sky Bet Championship returning this weekend and Sheffield United will be eager to get going.

After play-off heartbreak against Nottingham Forest in a contentious semi-final, the Blades will be itching to get going and make amends this year, with them going into the season as one of the favourites for promotion.

Both Sharp and McBurnie will be key to the Blades’ hopes this season, too, but it is also apparent that they are still needing to get up to fitness thanks to recent injuries.

That said, the Sheffield Star reports that they, along with Tommy Doyle, have been put on a ‘tailor-made fitness programme’ by members of the conditioning department at the club in order to speed up their recovery.

The Verdict

Getting all three players up to full speed as soon as possible is obviously a key aim for the men from Bramall Lane.

They have every chance of promotion this season but you’re only as good as your squad and if it is littered with injuries that makes the job harder.

All three players have a role to play this season and the Blades will hope they’re available more often than not.