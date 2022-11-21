Sheffield United star’s expectations of Blades teammate at World Cup made clear

Sheffield United star Oli McBurnie is expecting teammate Iliman Ndiaye to have an impressive 2022 World Cup saying he would not be at all surprised to see the 22-year-old shine at the tournament.

Ndiaye is part of the Senegal squad for the tournament, heading to Qatar with nine Championship goals and two assists to his name already this season.

Asked if he would be surprised to see the 22-year-old impress at the World Cup, McBurnie’s stance was clear.

“Not at all,” McBurnie explained to The Star in response to the question.

“I could see him going and doing mad things there.

“He’s got that in him and it wouldn’t surprise me at all.

“Whatever level he’s stepped up to, he’s always got better and it seems the better opposition he’s playing against the better he is.

“We used to watch him in training and think: ‘Wow, this guy is ridiculous. But what’s he like in a game?’.

“Then he started playing and you’re like: ‘Oh, yeah’.

“Now he’s arguably one of the best players in the division so it wouldn’t surprise me one bit to see him go and do a madness. And hopefully he can go and do that.”

Senegal get their World Cup campaign underway later today when they take on the Netherlands in Group A.

For Blades fans wanting to tune in and potentially see their man, kick-off is at 4PM UK time, live on ITV.

The Verdict

Wouldn’t it be brilliant to see Iliman Ndiaye go and shine at the World Cup?

In fact, Senegal could be a team to keep an eye on for EFL fans, with Watford’s Ismaila Sarr a regular in the national team.

With Sadio Mane ruled out of the tournament, who knows what opportunities might present themselves to Ndiaye in terms of game time.

Whenever he gets a chance, he must take it though and try to impress.

If his form at Sheffield United so far this season is anything to go by, though, he will have no problems doing just that.