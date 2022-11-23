Sheffield United star’s clear stance on Bramall Lane future emerges after previous top-flight interest

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge is believed to be open to remaining at Bramall Lane beyond the January transfer window to help his side win promotion back to the Premier League, a report from The Star has revealed.

The 24-year-old has struggled with injury problems throughout his stay in South Yorkshire and this has limited him to just 12 league appearances so far this term.

However, he has made a big impact during this time with three goals and three assists to his name, also proving his worth during the latter stages of last season as he helped to keep the Blades in the promotion mix.

There has been uncertainty regarding his future at Bramall Lane for around 18 months now though, being heavily linked with a move away from the club when they were first relegated back to the Championship.

Although his injury problems meant it was easier for United to keep hold of him during last year’s January transfer window, he was the subject of interest from Club Brugge and Chelsea in the summer with both making formal approaches in their previous quest to land the Norwegian.

He could potentially be open to a move away when January comes along – but the player is believed to be “relaxed” about the possibility of him remaining at the club for the remainder of this season.

The Verdict:

His setbacks have been very frustrating because he could have had even more of an impact on United’s season than he has already been able to – but his fitness is coming into question once again.

Although that may have helped the club to fend off interest from elsewhere – his valuation will only be reduced if these problems continue and it’s not as if he has a few years left on his existing deal either.

His current contract is set to expire in 2024 and this is why some would argue he should be sold in January if a suitable offer comes in for him – but there’s a real chance he could play a crucial part for the Blades during the second half of this season.

And it may be worth taking the risk of losing him for a reduced fee this summer if they can keep hold of him for the rest of 2022/23 – because he can be a real game-changer when on top form.

A quick word has to be saved for the player’s conduct – because he could have easily tried to force a move but has seemingly remained patient. If that’s genuinely the case, his professionalism has to be commended.