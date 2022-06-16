Sheffield United star valued at £25m on Leeds United’s transfer radar

Sheffield United ace Sander Berge is reportedly on the radar of Leeds United, with the Whites braced for a potential move from Manchester City for midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The Whites managed to maintain their Premier League status at the end of last season and the hope naturally would have been that that factor would have helped them keep Phillips for at least another year.

However, as per Dean Jones in his Give Me Sport transfer column, Manchester City are thought to be preparing a bid, which could send ripples across Yorkshire and impact Sheffield United.

He writes that if City are successful in signing Phillips, Leeds will look at the Blades’ Sander Berge as a potential replacement for him, with him going on to claim that the Bramall Lane club currently value the player at £25m.

With the report stating Phillips has an asking price of £50m, meanwhile, it’s clear that Leeds might be able to afford such a fee.

The Verdict

Sheffield United fans will be hoping that Leeds do not come calling for Berge.

He has had a few fitness issues during his time at Sheffield United but there is no doubting his quality and he has been linked with several moves away already during his time in the Steel City.

Time will ultimately tell what happens here, but it’s certainly a situation to keep an eye on.

