Sheffield United star makes promotion admission following recent Middlesbrough scare

Sheffield United centre-back Anel Ahmedhodzic has admitted that promotion is “too far away to consider” at the moment despite their strong position, speaking candidly to The Star.

The Blades are currently in second place and seven points above Middlesbrough who are in third at this point, with the former surely grateful to be in a reasonably strong position again.

Coming into last week’s game against Middlesbrough, they had a 10-point lead over Michael Carrick’s men, but back-to-back losses and Boro’s ability to capitalise on that meant the gap was reduced to four ahead of last weekend.

Think you’re a hardcore Sheffield United fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 Nick Montgomery has made how many appearances for Sheffield United? 392 397

Both teams had tough clashes on Saturday with the Blades hosting Watford and Boro travelling to West Bromwich Albion – but Paul Heckingbottom’s side managed to come out on top in their game courtesy of Ryan Porteous’ own goal.

Carrick’s men, meanwhile, were undone by two early goals at The Hawthorns and suffered a 2-0 defeat, something they may rue at the end of the season if the automatic promotion race goes right down to the wire.

United defender Ahmedhodzic isn’t getting carried away despite last weekend’s events – and has reiterated that his side’s full focus in on tonight’s FA Cup clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

He said: “It will be a good chance to see where we might stand if we get a promotion but even that is too far away to consider and think about right now.

“There is so much work to be done. All we are thinking about is this match and trying to win it.”

The Verdict:

The FA Cup could be a good distraction for United and the perfect way for them to take their mind off the league at times, something that could help to cope with the pressure of being promotion favourites.

However, it will take a massive performance from all of their players if they want to have any chance of beating Tottenham Hotspur, though the fact Middlesbrough beat them in the same competition last year should give them real hope.

In terms of their promotion push, it’s too early to say whether they will definitely finish in second place but considering the position they are in now, with the South Yorkshire outfit even having a game in hand over Boro, they will be massively disappointed if they fall short.

Even if they finish in third place, allowing them to play the second leg of a play-off semi-final at home, that won’t be an ideal scenario considering they suffered heartbreak in the play-offs last season.

Two words beginning with C will determine whether they will win automatic promotion: consistency and complacency. They’re unlikely to get complacent considering their recent scare – but whether they can be consistent between now and the end of the season remains to be seen.