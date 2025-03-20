Gus Hamer has declared where he sees his post-Sheffield United career heading.

The 27-year-old arrived at Bramall Lane in 2023 from Coventry City for £15million, and has gone on to become one of the Blades’ top assets.

His contract there remains in place until 2027 and, given he stayed with the club as they dropped back into the Championship, there’s a good chance he’ll remain if they achieve promotion to the Premier League.

Nevertheless, Hamer is already eyeing up future career moves.

Hamer outlines ambition to return to Feyenoord

The midfielder has that he would one day like to return to his former club Feyenoord.

Speaking to ViaPlay, as quoted by 1908.nl, he said: "Feyenoord is still my club and I watch every game.

“I would love to finish at Feyenoord myself. That would be really nice"

Hamer was with the Dutch giants from youth level, but only made two senior appearances for the club before transferring to fellow Eredivisie outfit PEC Zwolle in 2018.

Hamer has scores to settle in England and the Netherlands

The midfielder discussed his dissatisfaction with a perceived promise of game time not followed through with at Feyenoord following a strong loan spell at FC Dordrecht.

Hamer continued: “I came back and was told, 'You have to be rented out again, because you have no experience in the Eredivisie'. That's a shame, because those were not the agreements.

"In the end, Feyenoord is also a club that wants to perform and maybe didn't dare to take a risk with me. Then you grow a bit apart with the trainer who was there at the time and with the technical director.

“I still have warm feelings and I have many friends who are for Feyenoord. It would be fantastic to do that for another, two or maybe three years.”

It’s clear that Hamer wants to return to his former team to prove he is up to the task of performing in their first team, but his job in England still feels incomplete.

Hamer in the Championship this season, as per WhoScored Starts (Sub) 29 (5) Goals 7 Assists 5 Tackles per 90 1.1 Key passes per 90 1.6 Dribbles per 90 1

He switched from Coventry to Sheffield United in 2023 to test himself in the Premier League and, despite playing in a poor Blades side, performed well, producing 10 goal involvements.

It’s proof enough that he is capable of playing in the top tier in England and, still only 27 years old, it feels like he deserves more than one season there to stamp his name on the league.

Whether that’s with Sheffield United or elsewhere, Hamer needs to spend as much time as he can in one of the highest-quality leagues in the world, before entertaining thoughts of returning to the Eredivisie.

Blades fans will feel some comfort despite transfer talk

It’s never the most comfortable scenario, hearing your star man discuss the other clubs he would like to move to.

But the statement that he would like to “finish” at Feyenoord will provide some comfort, suggesting that he views this as an ambition a good few years down the road, rather than an imminent aim.

The Blades will surely face a battle to keep hold of him if they don’t bounce back into the Premier League themselves, but it’s unlikely such challenges will come from Feyenoord just yet.

Nevertheless, it may be of note to those connected to the Blades that Hamer is already lining up future career moves.