Sheffield United stance around midfielder linked with Championship rivals emerges

Sheffield United midfielder Luke Freeman will be given the opportunity to impress the club’s new manager, Slavisa Jokanovic, before a decision is taken on his future, a report from The Sheffield Star has revealed.

Freeman joined the Blades from QPR back in the summer of 2019, but having found it hard to force his way into the first-team, the midfielder was loaned out to Nottingham Forest for the 2020/21 season.

However, after an injury hit spell at The City Ground, Freeman is now back with Sheffield United, although he has been linked with a move elsewhere, with Bournemouth and Stoke both credited with an interest in the 29-year-old.

Now though, it seems as though those clubs will have to wait to see if they will get a chance to complete a deal for the midfielder this summer.

According to this latest update, Freeman will be given the chance to make an impression on Jokanovic in pre-season, before a decision is taken on where he will spend the coming campaign.

As things stand, there is just a year remaining on Freeman’s current contract with Sheffield United, securing his future at Bramall Lane until the end of this season.

Since joining Sheffield United for a reported club record fee, Freeman has made just 16 appearances in all competitions for the Blades, and it yet to score for the club.

The Verdict

This could prove to be a sensible decision for Sheffield United to make.

Freeman has previously shown that he is more than capable of making an impact in the Championship, so you can understand why they might want to give him the opportunity to do that again.

Indeed, if he is able to do that, then it could save Sheffield United a considerable amount of money that they might otherwise have to spend on another midfielder in the window.

However, given Freeman’s contract situation, they may have to be careful not to run this deal down to a point where they risk losing the midfielder for free, just a few years after spending so much on signing him.