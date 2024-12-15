Sheffield United are plotting an audacious double-swoop for Southampton duo Ben Brereton Diaz and James Bree ahead of the January transfer window.

That's according to a fresh report from The Sun's Alan Nixon, who has claimed the Blades' interest via his exclusive Patreon service.

United are evidently eager to strengthen their promotion hand in the January transfer window amid the ongoing takeover bid - reported to be worth £105 million - from American businessmen Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltouk.

Chris Wilder's side, who were struck with a two-point deduction before a ball was kicked this term - remain at the top of the Championship table with a three-point advantage over second-placed Leeds United following Saturday afternoon's 2-0 victory over Plymouth Argyle at Bramall Lane.

They'll be looking to retain their title challenge in January and could stand an even better chance at making an instant Premier League return by raiding the south coast side.

Sheffield United transfer interest in Southampton duo Ben Brereton Diaz, James Bree

As per the report, Chris Wilder is keen on reuniting with Brereton Diaz, who impressed on loan at Bramall Lane last season but has failed to hit the heights after completing a summer move to Southampton and could be offered an "escape route" out of St Mary's.

Ben Brereton Diaz's career stats across all competitions via FotMob, as of December 15 Season Club Appearances Goals Assists 2016/17 Nottingham Forest 18 3 3 2017/18 Nottingham Forest 39 6 2 2018/19 Blackburn Rovers 28 1 1 2019/20 Blackburn Rovers 17 1 1 2020/21 Blackburn Rovers 43 7 4 2021/22 Blackburn Rovers 39 22 3 2022/23 Blackburn Rovers 50 16 4 2023/24 Villarreal 20 0 0 2023/24 Sheffield United (loan) 16 6 1 2024/25 Southampton 12 0 0

It appears as though Brereton Diaz may be made available next month, having failed to score in any of his 10 Premier League appearances so far this season.

The club's prospective new owners are reportedly willing to fund the deal either on loan or permanently, which could be a significant boost for Wilder heading into the latter stages of the season.

Meanwhile, they're also said to be looking at Bree in an attempt to strengthen their promotion bid in the January window. The right-back has been a bit-part player under Russell Martin this season, although he has started Southampton's last two games.

Like Brereton Diaz, Bree also has prior Championship experience, having impressed for Luton Town before earning a move to Hampshire in January 2023.

The report additionally claims that the Blades are interested in both Ashley Barnes and Ricky Jade-Jones, as a huge January window potentially awaits in South Yorkshire.

Southampton's Ben Brereton Diaz would be a top signing for Sheffield United & Chris Wilder

While Bree would represent a steady signing for United, Brereton Diaz could well be a game-changer for their promotion bid.

Tyrese Campbell has impressed infront of goal but Kieffer Moore is yet to really hit the ground running since his summer arrival from Bournemouth, meaning United could benefit from additional firepower in order to push them over the line and back to the promised land.

The Chilean international forward, who can play either out wide or through the middle, scored six goals in 16 Premier League appearances last season despite United's well-documented struggles.

Having also previously enjoyed two prolific goalscoring campaigns at this level with Blackburn Rovers, he could prove an inspired piece of business if the Blades can pull it off once again.