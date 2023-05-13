With Sheffield United's promotion to the Premier League now secured, the club can officially start planning for top-flight football next season.

Naturally, that is going to involve some very tough decisions and conversations, some of which are already being had.

Billy Sharp, for example, club captain and legend, is said to have been unhappy with how discussions over his future went earlier this week, with the 37-year-old out of contract this summer.

Elsewhere, reports have suggested that doubts over the future of Enda Stevens and John Fleck have emerged, too.

What is Iliman Ndiaye's current contract situation at Sheffield United?

Of course, though, it is not just expiring contracts this summer that the Blades need to be concerned with in the coming months.

Indeed, in the summer of 2024, the club are also currently set to lose some big names, which includes Senegalese star Iliman Ndiaye.

Ndiaye is set to enter the last 12 months of his current contract at the end of June, meaning Sheffield United are faced with a very tough decision.

Do the Blades sell Ndiaye and cash in on him whilst they can? Or, do they keep him in the hopes that he will sign a new deal somewhere along the line, despite no suggestion that will be done.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom reportedly thinks the club should adopt the latter approach.

That is according to The Star, who have reported that Heckingbottom hopes to convince Ndiaye to see out his contract at Bramall Lane, rather than leave this summer.

Should Sheffield United sell Iliman Ndiaye this summer?

This is absolutely the right stance to be taking and whilst it is certainly a gamble, it is one that could well pay off for the Blades.

In that sense, Sheffield United should be looking to cash in on the 23-year-old in the coming months.

Of course, by keeping Ndiaye this summer, they are risking a significant transfer fee, with interest in the attacker thought to be high.

But, if they keep Ndiaye, and he adapts to top flight football like many expect him to, it could go a long way towards helping the Blades avoid relegation and retain their second tier status.

The 23-year-old bagged 14 goals and registered 11 assists in 46 Championship games this season and has been a big part of the club's promotion - if they keep him around next season, there is no reason we cannot be saying the same about his impact on the club's survival.

It's a risk for the Blades, but one well worth taking given the huge finances that would come with a second season in the Premier League, which, quite frankly, dwarf any fee the Blades will get for Ndiaye this summer.