Sheffield United sign off player’s temporary Bramall Lane departure

Sheffield United player George Broadbent has signed on loan for Rochdale in a deal that runs until January 2022.

The midfielder signs with little senior experience, having only made two substitute appearances whilst on loan at Belgian side, Beerschot, earlier this year.

However, Broadbent hopes this move can allow him to gain more first team minutes in The Football League.

Speaking to Rochdale’s media, Broadbent explained his decision behind moving to the League Two outfit: “I want to try and get as many first team appearances as I can, get more experience to develop me as a player, and hopefully I’ll do well this season.

“It’s a good club to come to in terms of developing young players, so it was an easy decision for me.

“Coming on loan here will help me mature as a player and a person. Hopefully we can have a successful season.”

Prior to his move to Beerschot, George Broadbent impressed for Sheffield United’s Under 23s, scoring four goals and creating another three.

Broadbent is the second Sheffield United player to join Rochdale this summer, as centre-back Sam Graham joined The Dale earlier in the transfer window on a two-year-deal.

The Verdict

This move seems to be a win-win for both parties. Rochdale, following their relegation to League Two are in dire need of recruiting some first team players – with only 18 players in the squad.

Broadbent, having struggled for game time at Beerschot, will be looking for as many first team minutes as possible, something that Rochdale will be able to provide him with.

He may not be an instant starter, but he adds crucial depth to a very thin squad.

Quiz: What was the score the last time Sheffield United played at each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 What scoreline did Sheffield United record the last time they played a competitive game at Bramall Lane? 1-0 win 2-0 win 3-0 win 4-0 win