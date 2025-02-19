Sheffield United's clash with Leeds United next Monday is shaping up to be the defining fixture of the Championship season.

The Blades are currently in second place, just two points behind the Whites. Their records are near identical, with Chris Wilder's side having two points deducted before a ball was kicked due to defaulting on payments to other clubs during the 2022/23 campaign.

Therefore, the fixture at Bramall Lane is sure to have a huge impact on the way the promotion race is shaped heading into the final few months of the season.

However, after Leeds' last-gasp 2-1 win over Sunderland at the start of the week, some outsiders have started to believe that Daniel Farke's team are all but promoted and catching them is near-impossible. For Sheffield United, this can only act as motivation.

The Whites are now unbeaten in 15 games in the Championship, and they have extended their gap over Burnley in third place to seven points with 13 matches still to play.

Farke has managed to get his team into an incredible position, but as Leeds supporters know all too well, promotion will not and can not be celebrated until it is mathematically assured.

Yet, according to Simon Jordan on talkSPORT, the West Yorkshire side can already start looking at the Premier League and the season ahead of them in the top flight, something that should only inspire Sheffield United further.

When asked by Jim White on Tuesday morning if promotion is all but secured, he said: "Oh yeah, I mean I think they’re nigh on home and hosed.

"They’ve got it in their own hands, they should be in this position, they should have been in this position last year, they’re in it now."

Jordan continued: "They’re a big club when you look at what they’ve achieved over the years and look how long they spent out of the Premier League and how long it took them to get back, the challenges they had with change of ownership, change of thought processes which got them relegated.

"They should go up and they will go up. In recent times, we’ve seen teams dominate the league, we’ve seen Leicester run away with it last year, had a little patch and then run away at the end, we’ve seen other teams have significant performances like Burnley in previous seasons."

There is still plenty of time to go in the season, and by no means will Monday's game decide the promotion battle. However, three points will go a long way for whoever comes out on top at Bramall Lane.

The top four have been incredibly closely matched all season, but in the last few weeks Sheffield United and Leeds United have started to show their class and they have both created a gap to Burnley and Sunderland.

However, with the Clarets' defensive strength and the Black Cats' young, exciting team, anything is still possible.

Championship top four standings* P. Team GP GD Pts 1. Leeds United 33 +48 72 2. Sheffield United 33 +24 70 3. Burnley 33 +30 65 4. Sunderland 33 +20 62 *Stats correct as of 19/02/2024

But the title race will excite the Blades and Jordan's comments should motivate them even more ahead of their crunch match against the league leaders.

Their performance levels must improve to match Leeds, as they have not impressed too greatly in recent weeks despite getting results, and they must prove those on the outside wrong.