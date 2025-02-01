Sheffield United have been one of the more active Championship teams in the market during the January transfer window.

Ben Brereton Diaz was their first arrival of the current window, joining on a loan deal from Southampton.

He may only end up being at Bramall Lane for a matter of months, but he could make a real impact, like he did last season.

This time, the Chilean could play a role in guiding the club back to the Premier League.

Tom Cannon also joined the club as a much-needed addition, with the Blades previously requiring a decent amount of attacking firepower, and Hamza Choudhury was their third addition, with the player coming in on a loan agreement from Leicester City. Harry Clarke of Ipswich Town has also been added to the defensive ranks.

Currently competing for promotion, their additions should help them to retain their place in the top six, but any further business they do between now and the end of the window could also have a say in their promotion push.

Below, we have listed two players they should be looking to target ahead of the window closing on February 3rd.

Rob Holding (loan)

Rob Holding has only made one appearance for Crystal Palace during his time there and it's no surprise that he has been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park this month.

According to Alan Nixon, Coventry City are interested in a move for the central defender, but the player is currently open to a move to the MLS and it remains to be seen where he will end up at the end of the January window.

Palace were open to letting him go out on loan to Coventry and they could be open to a similar arrangement with the Blades, who could benefit from adding another centre-back to their squad.

With Harry Souttar out for the rest of the season, United could benefit from having the experienced Holding in their squad, even if Alfie Gilchrist can move into a central position.

Holding may not have played much this season, but with Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jack Robinson available, the ex-Arsenal man may not be needed straight away.

Rob Holding's 2024/25 campaign at Crystal Palace (All competitions) Premier League 2 (U21) 4 EFL Trophy (U21) 2 (As of January 30th, 2025)

And his experience on and off the pitch could help Chris Wilder's side in their promotion quest.

Malik Mothersille

Adding to any other position at this stage, apart from central defence, would probably just be a bonus.

But the wing position is one area which can't be harmed by extra options.

Brereton Diaz, Andre Brooks and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi can operate out wide at this point, and so can others, with Harrison Burrows able to play further up and Sam McCallum also able to.

But having more orthodox options in this area could be ideal and this is why they should consider a move for Peterborough United attacker Malik Mothersille.

Mothersille, 21, has been a key player for Darren Ferguson's side this season and has continued to impress in a Peterborough shirt.

With Kwame Poku out of action, the Blades could make a move for the 21-year-old instead.

At 21, the player will only get better, and that's exciting considering the fantastic contributions he has already made this season.

His contract expires in the summer and that could allow United to strike a good deal for him, before potentially selling him on for a healthy profit in the future.