Sheffield United have work to do to sort out their goalkeeper situation before the season starts, and one option to solve the issue appears clear.

The Blades have emerged as one of the key runners to sign promising goalkeeper Michael Cooper from Plymouth Argyle, who is contracted to the Pilgrims until next summer but has reportedly refused to sign fresh terms.

That link comes as the South Yorkshire club goes through a transition in their goalkeeper department, with Wes Foderingham leaving and Ivo Grbic linked with an early move back to Spain after an unsuccessful switch to Bramall Lane last season.

United centre-back Anel Ahmedhodzic, who has been touted as another potential departure this summer, could hold the key to securing Cooper.

Anel Ahmedhodzic sale could give Sheffield United scope to buy Michael Cooper

Following relegation from the Premier League, it is an uncertain time on the pitch for United. Sadly, it's also just as uncertain off it, with the club's takeover saga still ongoing.

The Yorkshire outfit have still managed to work within their current means and conclude some business, and if the takeover continues to drag on they may need to follow the same blueprint to seal Cooper.

One route to create the necessary funds could be the sale of Ahmedhodzic. The 25-year-old has been linked with a host of top European clubs following a relatively assured introduction to the Premier League in difficult circumstances.

Given that Plymouth are believed to have placed a £3million price tag on Cooper, according to the Sun's Alan Nixon, a sale of Ahmedhodzic - which appears relatively likely - is sure to provide ample money to launch a successful bid for the Pilgrims gloveman, whilst also balancing the books and bridging the gap between the cut of funds between the Premier League and the Championship.

Related Stumbling block revealed in Derby County and Sheffield United pursuit of Leicester City man Derby County and Sheffield United have been put off a move for Leicester City's Daniel Iversen due to the finances involved in the deal.

Despite being a key figure last season, replacing the Bosnian is not an insurmountable task for the Blades, and they appear to already be halfway there.

According to The Telegraph's John Percy, the Sheffield club are exploring a season-long loan for highly-rated Leicester City defender Harry Souttar.

Concluding that deal would offset the need to replace Ahmedhodzic until next summer without a significant gap in the defensive unit appearing.

That move would allow the Blades to focus any funds gained in an Ahmedhodic sale on the more pressing issue between the sticks.

Related Sheffield United plotting Southampton swoop amid interest in Wolves defender Sheffield United are targeting a right-back this summer, with both James Bree and Ki-Jana Hoever possible signings.

Sheffield United face tough battle for Michael Cooper but have a lot to offer

So far, so simple. But the Blades do have another obstacle to contend with before getting the green light to bring Cooper in.

Premier League mainstays Crystal Palace are also said to be eyeing a move for Cooper, according to the same Nixon report.

A move to the top division in England - and the financial package that is likely to come with that - will be hard to turn down for the Plymouth shot-stopper, but he should not rule out the Blades too quickly.

Cooper's career experience, as per Transfermarkt Competition Apps Goals conceded Clean sheets League One 123 160 39 Championship 19 24 6 FA Cup 10 12 5 EFL Cup 6 11 2 EFL Trophy 3 6 1

Nixon reported that Sam Johnstone could be on his way out of Selhurst Park as Dean Henderson is set to confirm his place as Palace's main man. Cooper would be coming in as Johnstone's replacement; the chances that he arrives and unseats the England international Henderson is unlikely.

Whereas, amid their ongoing goalkeeper struggles, a move to Bramall Lane would likely see Cooper become the main focus of a club who have their sights set on returning to the Premier League.

Having only been introduced to the Championship last season, Cooper may be wise to take the offer of more first-team opportunities with United while he continues to develop. Although a step up, Palace may stunt his growth in the game if he's required to complete long stretches on the periphery of the squad.

The pieces all appear to be in place for United to act on their interest in Cooper, but the number of moving parts means they must get to work quickly to stand the best chance of pulling it off.