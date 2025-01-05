The January transfer window is open and Sheffield United look set for a busy month of business.

A number of players have already been linked with moves to Bramall Lane and it appears that Chris Wilder knows this month will be crucial if the Blades are to put some disappointing results behind them and win automatic promotion.

It currently looks like there are four teams competing for two automatic promotion spots, and a good January transfer window could make all the difference between finishing in the top two or having to navigate the dreaded play-offs.

With that in mind, Football League World have identified two realistic signings that Sheffield United could make as soon as next week.

Harry Darling

Swansea City defender Harry Darling is now into his third season of Championship football and this has been by far his most fruitful.

Crucially, he is out of contract at the end of the current campaign, and with Swans boss Luke Williams recently revealing that talks over a new contract have been shelved until the end of the season, it means he could be on the radar of clubs this month.

The 25-year-old has proven to be an excellent Championship centre-back with an eye for goal, and he could be a player that strengthens Sheffield United's defensive unit following Harry Souttar's season-ending injury.

Harry Darling's senior career Club Seasons Cambridge United 2017-21 Bishop's Stortford (Loan) 2017 Hampton & Richmond Borough (Loan) 2017 Royston Town (Loan) 2017 East Thurrock United (Loan) 2018 MK Dons 2021-21 Swansea City 2022-

Out of four of the Blades' current senior centre-back options, two of those are on loan and Jack Robinson is out of contract at the end of the season, so there could well be scope to bring in a central defender with the future in mind.

As a talented young English defender, Darling looks destined to play in the Premier League at some point, and you feel that if he does move on from Swansea this month it will be to a top Championship side.

Given his contract status, he could be available for a bargain fee this month, and Sheffield United should be keeping tabs on the Englishman.

Ben Brereton Diaz

A familiar face to Sheffield United supporters after his loan spell at the club last season, Ben Brereton Diaz is now at Premier League Southampton, but they are reportedly prepared to let him leave the club.

The Blades have been linked with the former Villareal man, as per The Star, and with Wilder looking to add attacking reinforcements this month, it feels like the perfect move for all parties.

Despite enduring a dismal Premier League campaign, Brereton Diaz was a shining light, scoring six times in 14 appearances, and he'd certainly be welcomed back to Bramall Lane with open arms this month.

Related Southampton FC reveal hands Sheffield United boost in Ben Brereton Diaz chase Southampton will be letting Ben Brereton Diaz leave the club this month, which is a boost for Sheffield United

Sheffield United will undoubtedly face competition for the 25-year-old's signature, but given his links with the club, he could well favour a return to South Yorkshire, where he was prolific in front of goal.

Given his situation at Southampton and his links with the Blades, this feels like an open goal for Sheffield United, and it's certainly a deal that would strengthen their Premier League promotion hopes.