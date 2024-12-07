Sheffield United made some excellent moves during the summer transfer window.

Even with the takeover situation continuing to drag on at that point, the club's board sanctioned some impressive moves, and these signings could play a big part in guiding the Blades back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

They may have seen some first-teamers depart, including Cameron Archer, Jayden Bogle, Will Osula, Auston Trusty and former loanee Ben Brereton Diaz, but the players they brought in should allow them to maintain their place at the top end of the Championship.

But with the second tier so competitive this term, more moves could be required in January to put them in the best possible position to secure a top-two place.

Avoiding the lottery of the play-offs will be a key priority for them after falling short in their last play-off campaign - and some funds could potentially be available if a takeover is completed at some point.

Offloading players may also be on their agenda to make room for others to come in.

Ahead of the January window, we take a look at three transfers they should look to execute.

IN: Louie Barry (loan)

Louie Barry is currently on loan at Stockport County, where he is thriving.

Establishing himself as one of the top scorers in League One, his contributions have helped his current loan side to stay at the top end of the division, but County could be the victims of their own success with the player.

According to Birmingham World, Aston Villa are ready to recall the 21-year-old during the winter window, and that could potentially allow the Blades to swoop in and get a deal over the line.

Barry can operate out wide - and this is an area United need to address in January. The addition of the Villa man could provide them with extra firepower - and that can only benefit them in their quest for promotion.

Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday are thought to be interested in him though, so the South Yorkshire side would need to move quickly to recruit him if he's recalled.

IN: Tyler Morton (loan)

According to Alan Nixon, the Blades are weighing up a move for Tyler Morton ahead of the January transfer window.

The same journalist also stated that United had taken a look at overseas targets, but sales would be required to make this happen and that isn't ideal for the club, who will surely be keen to retain the vast majority of their first-team squad.

With this in mind, a move for the Liverpool man, who has plenty of second-tier experience under his belt, could be a good option for the remainder of the campaign.

Sydie Peck may be able to step up in the absence of Oli Arblaster, but more depth in the middle of the park could make all the difference in the promotion race.

And Morton, who will only get better, would surely relish the opportunity to play regularly at Bramall Lane.

Tyler Morton's 2023/24 campaign at Hull City Source: Sofascore | League games only Appearances 39 Starts 35 Average Sofascore rating 7.05 Goals 3 Assists 5 Passing accuracy (%) 88%

OUT: Ismaila Coulibaly

Ismaila Coulibaly may be a good option to have in central midfield after Arblaster's injury, but he has barely featured this season.

With this in mind, he should be given the opportunity to make a move away from the Lane when the January window opens.

It's a shame that he hasn't had much of an opportunity to put himself in the shop window - because he may find it more difficult to find another club.

However, both the player's camp and United should still be looking to facilitate a move for Coulibaly.